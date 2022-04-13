Vicky Kaushal does Dumbbell Single-Leg Squat in fiery workout video, here's why you should add it in your training

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is married to Katrina Kaif, is known for leading a fit and healthy lifestyle. The star constantly motivates his followers to follow a nutritious diet and wholesome lifestyle by regularly posting pictures and videos from his gym schedule on social media. Whether he is travelling with no access to the gym or on set for a movie shoot, the star ensures that he packs in a few minutes of training in his busy schedule. His ripped and swoon-worthy physique is proof enough to back our claim. If you still don't believe us, you just have to look at Vicky's latest Instagram story from the gym.

On Wednesday, Vicky shared a video of himself exercising with his trainer at the gym and captioned it with a fire emoticon. The Sardar Udham actor did Dumbbell Single-Leg Squats in the video. He practised six sets of the exercise in the clip before it got cut off. Vicky kept the routine fuss-free by donning an oversized grey jumper and matching shorts with white trainers. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stun in glam looks at Apoorva Mehta's birthday)

Vicky did the Dumbbell Single-Leg Squat exercise by resting one foot on a bench, and one firmly placed on the ground. Then, while holding dumbbells in both his hands, he did one leg squats by bending the knee placed on the floor and lowering his body with a straight spine. The star kept a considerable distance between both the feet.

If you were impressed by Vicky's training session, here are a few reasons why you should add this exercise to your routine.

Dumbbell Single-Leg Squats Benefits:

Dumbbell Single-Leg Squats are known for working your stabilizing muscles, challenging your balance and building body strength as lowering one leg requires serious control and stability. It helps avoid grave injuries, corrects muscular imbalances, engages hips and hamstrings, and is effective for people with lower back pain.

So, are you trying this exercise today?

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has Sam Bahadur by Meghna Gulzar and another untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. He also has Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera in the pipeline.

