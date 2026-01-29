Vidya Balan is promoting an intimate cream, but do women really need it? Gynaecologists explain benefits and risks
Indian actor Vidya Balan promotes Emcure's Arth Intimate Cream for women's health, but gynaecologists advise caution against its indiscriminate use.
In a country where women's intimate health is discussed in hushed tones, if at all, Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is promoting a vaginal cream that promises a solution for itching, dryness and balancing the pH levels. The National Award winner is the face of ‘Have No Shame’, a campaign by Namita Thapar-led Emcure Pharmaceuticals to promote intimate health awareness. At a time when the market is getting flooded by products for vaginal health, one wonders what an intimate cream can really do.
According to the brand's official website, Arth Intimate Cream reduces itchiness and dryness, maintains the ideal pH of 3.5-4.5 in the intimate area, moisturises the area, and reduces skin inflammation and redness.
What are the benefits of using intimate cream?
An intimate cream is a product that helps relieve discomfort, dryness, or itchiness in the intimate area. Dr M Shahanaz, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Apollo Telehealth Services, tells Health Shots, "The vulvar area, or the external part of the female genitalia, can face many issues like dermatitis, infections, or hormonal changes from menstruation or menopause. Just as we care for our faces and skin, we should do the same for our intimate areas."
"The normal pH level of the vagina is 4. If your estrogen levels drop, your vagina may feel dry. This may happen at any age," says Dr Shahanaz. When pH levels are disrupted, it can create a breeding ground for infections, discomfort, and other health concerns.
An intimate cream, formulated with specific ingredients, is designed to address such common complaints.
Dr Neha Pawar, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, tellsHealth Shots, “Women often underestimate the fragility of the vaginal ecosystem. It can be easily disturbed by factors like hormonal changes, stress, hygiene practices, and even the materials in everyday clothing.”
Keeping the intimate area healthy isn’t about washing more often or using harsh soaps, as these can make things worse. Instead, it’s important to nourish and protect the area with the right products. When used properly, intimate creams can improve comfort and encourage self-care,an important part of wellness that women should feel comfortable discussing
What are the risks of intimate creams?
It is important to understand that the vagina is a self-cleansing organ. Doctors emphasise that using plain water is sufficient. The risks of using intimate creams often stem from the ingredients and their application. Here are some key points from experts to consider:
- Allergic reactions: Some women may be allergic to ingredients in these creams, including fragrances and preservatives. This can cause irritation, redness, or itching.
- Disruption of natural balance: Excessive use of products in the intimate area can disrupt the natural pH balance. “Intimate creams are designed to help maintain this balance, but using them too often or incorrectly can worsen the situation”, says Dr Shahanaz. This can increase the risk of infection.
- Masking underlying issues: Using these creams alone can hide underlying health issues. “For example, ongoing dryness or irritation may indicate hormonal changes, infections, or other medical conditions that need attention”, says Dr Pawar.
- Use of wrong products: Not all intimate creams are the same. “Some products may contain harsh chemicals or unsuitable ingredients that can worsen a woman's problem”, says Dr Shahanaz. It’s important to choose creams specifically formulated for intimate health.
- Improper application: If you don't use intimate creams correctly, they might not work or could even cause harm. It's important to follow the instructions for applying these products.
- Psychological dependence: Some women may rely too much on these products for comfort, which can lead to neglecting other important aspects of intimate health, such as regular gynaecological check-ups and proper hygiene practices.
(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTavishi Dogra
Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.