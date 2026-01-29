Vidya Balan is promoting an intimate cream, but do women really need it? Gynaecologists explain benefits and risks

According to the brand's official website, Arth Intimate Cream reduces itchiness and dryness, maintains the ideal pH of 3.5-4.5 in the intimate area, moisturises the area, and reduces skin inflammation and redness.

In a country where women's intimate health is discussed in hushed tones, if at all, Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is promoting a vaginal cream that promises a solution for itching, dryness and balancing the pH levels. The National Award winner is the face of ‘Have No Shame’, a campaign by Namita Thapar-led Emcure Pharmaceuticals to promote intimate health awareness. At a time when the market is getting flooded by products for vaginal health, one wonders what an intimate cream can really do.

What are the benefits of using intimate cream? An intimate cream is a product that helps relieve discomfort, dryness, or itchiness in the intimate area. Dr M Shahanaz, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Apollo Telehealth Services, tells Health Shots, "The vulvar area, or the external part of the female genitalia, can face many issues like dermatitis, infections, or hormonal changes from menstruation or menopause. Just as we care for our faces and skin, we should do the same for our intimate areas."

"The normal pH level of the vagina is 4. If your estrogen levels drop, your vagina may feel dry. This may happen at any age," says Dr Shahanaz. When pH levels are disrupted, it can create a breeding ground for infections, discomfort, and other health concerns.

An intimate cream, formulated with specific ingredients, is designed to address such common complaints.

Dr Neha Pawar, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, tellsHealth Shots, “Women often underestimate the fragility of the vaginal ecosystem. It can be easily disturbed by factors like hormonal changes, stress, hygiene practices, and even the materials in everyday clothing.”

Keeping the intimate area healthy isn’t about washing more often or using harsh soaps, as these can make things worse. Instead, it’s important to nourish and protect the area with the right products. When used properly, intimate creams can improve comfort and encourage self-care,an important part of wellness that women should feel comfortable discussing

What are the risks of intimate creams? It is important to understand that the vagina is a self-cleansing organ. Doctors emphasise that using plain water is sufficient. The risks of using intimate creams often stem from the ingredients and their application. Here are some key points from experts to consider: