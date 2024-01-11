Is anyone in your family diagnosed with cancer? Then, a new year will be a new beginning for you or those who wish to stay in the pink of health and keep cancer at bay by being aware of different cancers - its stages and prevention tips, especially as January is marked as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. It is essential to take charge of your health and ensure you are healthy and hearty. Vital tips to prevent cancer in 2024 and improve the quality of life (Photo by Shutterstock)

Cancer happens when the body's cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body where these cells can form tumours or invade nearby tissues and organs, leading to serious health issues and these cancerous cells can divide rapidly and disrupt the body's normal function, making it difficult for the immune system to combat them effectively. Some of the most common types of cancer include breast cancer, lung cancer and colorectal cancer.

Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers in India and around the world, affecting both men and women. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amol Pawar, Radiation Oncologist at Chiplun, shared, “While many factors can contribute to cancer development, including genetic mutations and environmental influences, recent research has highlighted the role of lifestyle choices in cancer prevention. By adopting healthy habits such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, and avoiding harmful substances like tobacco, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of developing certain types of cancer. Cancer cases are spiking in the country. It is known to cause higher morbidity and mortality rates in the patients. Those people who have a family history of cancer should take utmost care of themselves by following certain measures to keep cancer at bay.”

He suggetse dthe following vital tips to prevent cancer and improve the quality of life: