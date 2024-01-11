Vital tips to prevent cancer in 2024 and improve the quality of life
People with a family history of cancer should adhere to these vital prevention measures in 2024
Is anyone in your family diagnosed with cancer? Then, a new year will be a new beginning for you or those who wish to stay in the pink of health and keep cancer at bay by being aware of different cancers - its stages and prevention tips, especially as January is marked as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. It is essential to take charge of your health and ensure you are healthy and hearty.
Cancer happens when the body's cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body where these cells can form tumours or invade nearby tissues and organs, leading to serious health issues and these cancerous cells can divide rapidly and disrupt the body's normal function, making it difficult for the immune system to combat them effectively. Some of the most common types of cancer include breast cancer, lung cancer and colorectal cancer.
Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers in India and around the world, affecting both men and women. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amol Pawar, Radiation Oncologist at Chiplun, shared, “While many factors can contribute to cancer development, including genetic mutations and environmental influences, recent research has highlighted the role of lifestyle choices in cancer prevention. By adopting healthy habits such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, and avoiding harmful substances like tobacco, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of developing certain types of cancer. Cancer cases are spiking in the country. It is known to cause higher morbidity and mortality rates in the patients. Those people who have a family history of cancer should take utmost care of themselves by following certain measures to keep cancer at bay.”
He suggetse dthe following vital tips to prevent cancer and improve the quality of life:
- Opting for a well-balanced diet can be a powerful way to prevent cancer. According to research, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals that protect against cancer-causing agents. Not only do these foods promote overall health, but they also bolster the body's natural defense mechanisms against cancer. Furthermore, one should also maintain an optimum weight to prevent obesity which is linked to cancer.
- Additionally, prioritising regular physical activity can help reduce the risk of developing certain types of cancer. Exercise not only helps maintain a healthy weight, but it also has direct effects on hormone levels and immune function, which contribute to lowering cancer risk.
- Moreover, being mindful of environmental toxins is crucial for preventing cancer. Minimizing exposure to harmful substances such as tobacco smoke, air pollution, pesticides, and chemical additives in products can have a significant impact on overall well-being. By making informed choices about the products we use and advocating for cleaner environments in our communities, we can play an active role in reducing the prevalence of cancer cases.
- Smoking or chewing tobacco products can cause lung and oral cancer. It is better to quit the usage of these products. Alcohol abuse can cause liver cancer, so try to give up on it.
- Go for regular screening of lung, breast, cervical, oral, colon and prostate cancer as recommended by the doctor. Do preventive health check-ups and know the status of your health to determine the risk of any cancer. By making these simple yet powerful adjustments in your lifestyle, you're proactively taking steps toward preventing cancer and prioritizing your long-term health.