Vulvodynia: Causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment for excruciating period pain

Vulvodynia is a common problem leading to pain in menstruating women but this condition often goes unidentified and women tend to suffer in silence as there is unbearable pain in the vulva or external genital region. Vulvodynia causes excruciating pain in the vulva which is the external genital region and it usually lasts for a few months without any specific cause where the pain can be on and off and rob one’s peace of mind.

Did you know there are two types of vulvodynia - generalised and localised? Naturally, this pain can cause sexual dysfunction and impact the woman’s ability to carry out daily chores with ease.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sushruta Mokadam, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital in Pune's Kharadi, revealed the causes to be sitting for long hours, wearing extremely tight pants, nerve injury or irritation in the groin region and pelvic floor muscle weakness. Talking about the symptoms, she highlighted irritation around the vaginal opening can arise due to use of chemical-laden products, a history of vaginal infections, hormonal factors and inflammation. She said, “Women experience a lot of pain on the vulva, burning, throbbing, soreness, stabbing, stinging, itching, painful intercourse, and dryness. One needs to consult the doctor once you notice these symptoms.”

Talking about the diagnosis, she said, “The doctor will take a detailed medical history about previous infections, use of harsh products for intimate hygiene or taking medications for other problems. A cotton swab test can be advised wherein the cotton swab is placed on the upper thighs and is slowly moved towards the external genital region to know about the location of pain and how intense it is. After getting diagnosed with vulvodynia, one needs to follow the instructions till complete relief is obtained.”

As for the treatment, the health expert recommended, “Take medication as suggested which may be creams and ointments to be applied to the affected area. Some women ,esp postmenopausal, will also be asked to opt for estrogen hormone supplements to get rid of the pain. Other modalities of treatment are physiotherapy, massage, meditation, yoga and even breathing exercises to de-stress. Vulvodynia can affect sexual relationships and self-esteem. If not treated at the right time, this condition can lead to anxiety and depression. Hence, women will be counseled to improve their mental well-being. Some tips to manage pain associated with vulvodynia are - do not wear tight pants, wear cotton undergarments, avoid using soaps containing chemicals to wash the vulva, and use lubricants while having intercourse.”

