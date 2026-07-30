Waking up with a sore throat every morning? Gastroenterologist Dr Rishab Sharma explains the link to silent acid reflux

A sore throat is a common complaint when the weather turns cold. However, if it is something you experience on a daily basis, the cause may be more subtle — such as silent acid reflux. This is different from ordinary acidity, as it can occur without causing heartburn and is easy to miss.

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Over time, stomach acid that travels up can irritate the throat and voice box, affecting both sleep and well-being. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rishab Sharma, a consultant gastroenterologist at Manipal Hospital, Jaipur, explains how silent acid reflux manifests.

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Understanding silent acid reflux

Dr Rishab said, “Silent acid reflux, also known as laryngopharyngeal reflux, occurs when stomach acid reaches the throat without producing the classic burning sensation.” Common signs include a morning sore throat, a persistent cough, hoarseness, frequent throat clearing, and a bitter taste in the mouth.

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Silent acid reflux, also known as laryngopharyngeal reflux, occurs when stomach acid reaches the throat without producing the classic burning sensation.

{{^usCountry}} He highlighted that lifestyle habits like late-night snacking, excessive caffeine intake, and lying down soon after dinner can worsen the condition. Since the symptoms mimic allergies or seasonal infections, many people carry on with unhealthy habits, unaware that their throat is being repeatedly exposed to acid during sleep. Ignoring the signs can worsen the condition {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He highlighted that lifestyle habits like late-night snacking, excessive caffeine intake, and lying down soon after dinner can worsen the condition. Since the symptoms mimic allergies or seasonal infections, many people carry on with unhealthy habits, unaware that their throat is being repeatedly exposed to acid during sleep. Ignoring the signs can worsen the condition {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Rishab, ignoring the condition has consequences beyond temporary discomfort. Repeated acid exposure can lead to chronic inflammation, vocal cord damage, and difficulty swallowing.

In some cases, untreated reflux contributes to oesophageal ulcers and Barrett's oesophagus, a condition associated with an increased risk of oesophageal cancer. If reflux does not improve with medication and lifestyle changes, surgical options are available, such as Nissen fundoplication — a procedure that tightens the muscle between the stomach and oesophagus to improve quality of life.

Repeated acid exposure can lead to chronic inflammation, vocal cord damage, and difficulty swallowing.

Small lifestyle tweaks matter

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According to Dr Rishab, these simple daily changes can reduce symptoms and improve overall wellness:

Eat sensibly: Avoid spicy dishes, fried food, and heavy meals close to bedtime.

Don't overeat: Fill your stomach only about 80 per cent — eating until completely full puts extra pressure on the valve between the stomach and oesophagus.

Mind the timing: Keep a gap of two to three hours between your last meal and bedtime.

Keep the head end elevated: Raise the head of the bed slightly so acid is less likely to travel upward during the night.

Watch your daily habits: Cut back on smoking, alcohol, and excessive coffee, all of which can aggravate reflux.

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Maintain a healthy weight: Regular exercise and a balanced diet reduce pressure in the stomach and minimise reflux.

“Having a sore throat every day should not be considered normal. It is important to pay attention to the subtle messages your body sends and to adopt healthier habits that make a difference,” said Dr Rishab.

A mindful evening routine, nutritious meals, and proper sleep hygiene often go a long way in controlling silent acid reflux. When lifestyle changes do not ease the symptoms, an expert consultation becomes necessary. Addressing the problem early benefits not only the throat and digestive system but also your overall health and long-term well-being.

Dr Rishab Sharma

Dr Rishab Sharma is a consultant gastroenterologist known for his expertise in digestive and liver disorders. With over a decade of medical experience and advanced degrees (MBBS, MD, and DrNB in Gastroenterology), he treats conditions like fatty liver, cirrhosis, and peptic ulcers.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.