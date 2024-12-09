Want to get a revenge body? Fitness influencer shares the full-week workout split to get fit

A personal setback or a heartbreak warrants a bigger comeback, in full beast mode. Leave jaws on the floor and turn heads when you show up in your revenge body with your dream revenge dress. The year is ending, but there’s still time to get into the revenge mindset and get your dream body goals in motion. Fitness Influencer Chelsey listed out daily exercises for target muscle areas.(Instagram)

Chelsey on Instagram who posts workouts for women shared a video of weekly schedule to achieve a toned figure. Each day involves a particular target exercise or a combination to ensure overall fat loss from the entire body, leaving no area neglected. This even-toned figure is more proportionate as you plan out exercises for each target area. Here’s the weekly workout plan Chelsey shared.

Get in shape for your revenge moment. (Shutterstock)

Monday

Start the first day with exercises for the lower body, targeting the legs, hips, and glutes.

Tuesday:

Shift to upper body exercises and pilates. This combination is a powerhouse duo. Pilates improves flexibility and strengthens core muscles. Upper body exercises target the chest, shoulders, arms, upper back, and core.

Wednesday

While Tuesday saw a combination of upper body and pilates, Wednesday is all about exclusively focusing on the upper body.

Thursday

Again sweat out the calories with lower body exercises. This alternating focus between the upper and lower body ensures that every area gets equal attention, promoting balanced strength and fitness.

Friday

The last weekday is dedicated as the posterior day. The exercises on this day target the backside of the lower body, strengthening the glutes, hamstrings and calves.

Saturday

Chelsey assigned active recovery for Saturday, a brief rest from the week of loaded activity. So instead of heavy lifting, easy walking can be done.

Sunday

While the week was divided into specific area-based exercises, one day at a time, Chelsey dedicated Sunday to conditioning exercises, such as running, that target the full body.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.