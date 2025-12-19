Want to get in shape in 2026? 3 smart and realistic fitness resolutions that help you see real results

Fitness-related goals top the charts every New Year. Whether it's chasing a ripped summer bod or getting a snatched waist, January feels like a fresh start, and everyone's motivated to get back in shape. However, knowing how to choose the right fitness goals makes all the difference, as unrealistic or extreme targets often lead to burnout, and one easily gives up within a few weeks. Know what resolutions help you to stay fit!(Picture credit: Freepik)

Sumit Dubey, online fitness and lifestyle transformation expert and founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF), shared with HT Lifestyle three smart fitness goals that can make your New Year resolutions truly attainable and sustainable.

One of the fundamental things to keep in mind when jotting down the resolutions is to be realistic. Sumit added, "If you can work out even for 30–40 minutes a day, consistently, that itself is a big win. Try to make it happen at least 5–6 days a week. And on some days, when work or life gets heavy, even 20 minutes is ok.” So you don't need extreme routines, simple workout sessions which are consistent help to achieve your fitness goals. This way, fitness becomes a sustainable habit, and you are more likely to actually stick to it.

One of the problems with fitness resolutions that people promise so enthusiastically is that they are often quick to abandon them. But a realistic approach can prevent this.

Sumit shared these three fitness resolutions that you can adopt:

1. Choose exercises according to your fitness level

Don't jump the gun and go for the hardest exercises. (Pexels)

It is important to understand that a workout is not the same for everyone. Sumit also highlighted that picking exercises that match your fitness level is essential. “What works for others may not work for you, simply because your fitness level may be very different. There is no shame in that. Everyone starts somewhere,” he elaborated. He emphasised that every individual is unique, so the exercises should also be in accordance with their body condition and recovery capacity. The focus is on building a sustainable habit. Understanding your own limitations is crucial.

2. Go slow if restarting after a long time

Sometimes people may take a long break from daily workout sessions, for health reasons, personal work or other commitments, but it is important to be mindful and start slowly.Sumit shared that one should go slow when resuming training after a long break.

He elaborated, "Spend the first 10–15 days doing stretching and light workouts. Let the joints wake up and let the muscles remember movement. The main goal in the first few weeks is not transformation; it’s not getting injured. If you start this way, you survive for long term. And long term is where real change happens.” Stick to light workouts to prevent the risk of injury. With gradual reintroduction, your body gets used to it.

3. Train for better energy

Lastly, you need to remember that working out isn't just about dropping a few kilos or trimming your waistline. While these are important, the real goal is to improve strength, energy, and overall well-being, so that you are strong, agile and healthy inside and out.

Sumit suggested that in 2025, the priority should be building strength, and then fat loss happens automatically. “Your posture improves, your confidence changes, and daily tasks feel easier. These are wins people don’t talk about enough, but trust me, they matter,” he said.

So setting fitness goals isn't rocket science, nor do you have to take the hardest route. When you listen to your body and follow realistic, sustainable steps, progress becomes achievable, and sticking to your routine feels less overwhelming.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.