Want toned arms? Fitness coach shares 'number 1 workout for flabby arms' without gym or dumbbells
How to lose arm fat with only home workout? A fitness coach has shared a 3-step arm workout routine, and said that it 'actually works'.
Losing stubborn arm fat can be challenging. But fitness coach Patrick Hong believes his '3-move arm workout' can help you achieve toned arms from the comfort of your home. In an Instagram video he posted on April 20, Patrick shared his 'number 1 workout for flabby arms'. Also read | Woman lost impressive amount of arm and back fat without any stretch marks or loose skin with this simple home workout
10 minute workout to 'tone your triceps, shoulder’
In his caption, he wrote, “'My arms look flabby no matter how much I workout'… if that’s you — this actually works. No dumbbells. No gym. Just 10 minutes to tone your triceps and shoulders, and tighten that underarm jiggle. Save this 3-move arm workout and do it from your living room.” Patrick added, “Try two rounds — you’ll feel the burn by the end.”
Patrick's home workout for toned arms included these three exercises:
1. Overhead extensions – 12 reps
2. Plank shoulder taps – 12 reps each side
3. Tricep dips – 10 to 12 reps
More details of 3-step arm workout
In the video, Patrick further shared details of the workout: “Try this 10-minute upper body routine – no gym required. You are going to feel the burn in round 2. Set a 10-minute timer and complete as many rounds as possible.”
For exercise number 2 – plank shoulder taps – Patrick said, “Make sure you keep your hips stable so you can really activate your core.” For the third exercise, he added, “Do tricep dips on a chair, a couch or a bench – whatever you can find. Optional: have your feet out to carry more weight, so you can emphasise on the flabby arms. That is it, give that a go.”
Looking for more tips to achieve toned arms? Click here to learn more about a fitness trainer's diet and workout tips that helped tone her muscles.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
