Want toned arms? Fitness coach shares 'number 1 workout for flabby arms' without gym or dumbbells

Losing stubborn arm fat can be challenging. But fitness coach Patrick Hong believes his '3-move arm workout' can help you achieve toned arms from the comfort of your home. In an Instagram video he posted on April 20, Patrick shared his 'number 1 workout for flabby arms'. Also read | Woman lost impressive amount of arm and back fat without any stretch marks or loose skin with this simple home workout By following these tips shared by a fitness coach and consistently working out, you can achieve toned arms from the comfort of your own home. (Representative picture: Freepik)

10 minute workout to 'tone your triceps, shoulder’

In his caption, he wrote, “'My arms look flabby no matter how much I workout'… if that’s you — this actually works. No dumbbells. No gym. Just 10 minutes to tone your triceps and shoulders, and tighten that underarm jiggle. Save this 3-move arm workout and do it from your living room.” Patrick added, “Try two rounds — you’ll feel the burn by the end.”

Patrick's home workout for toned arms included these three exercises:

1. Overhead extensions – 12 reps

2. Plank shoulder taps – 12 reps each side

3. Tricep dips – 10 to 12 reps

More details of 3-step arm workout

In the video, Patrick further shared details of the workout: “Try this 10-minute upper body routine – no gym required. You are going to feel the burn in round 2. Set a 10-minute timer and complete as many rounds as possible.”

For exercise number 2 – plank shoulder taps – Patrick said, “Make sure you keep your hips stable so you can really activate your core.” For the third exercise, he added, “Do tricep dips on a chair, a couch or a bench – whatever you can find. Optional: have your feet out to carry more weight, so you can emphasise on the flabby arms. That is it, give that a go.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.