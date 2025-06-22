Weight loss coach reveals 5 things to do immediately after waking up to lose fat: Don’t drink coffee in morning

In the journey of weight loss, every bite we take and every habit we adopt makes a difference. From what we eat for breakfast to how we move our bodies, sustainable fat loss is a result of consistent dietary and lifestyle choices. Among these, the way we start our mornings holds particular significance; it sets the tone for the entire day and can greatly influence our metabolism, energy levels, and fat-burning potential. Also read | Woman who lost 23 kg in 5 months shares 5 things she gave up to reach her fitness goals: ‘I stuck to home food’ Our morning habits can influence weight loss.(Image by Pixabay)

Weight loss expert Amisha Sharma, in a May 19 Instagram post, noted down five morning habits that can help reduce body fat faster:

1. Start with hydration

Begin your day with a glass of water to rehydrate your body after hours of sleep. Proper hydration helps kickstart metabolism and supports overall bodily functions, including fat burning. You can also try ACV (apple cider vinegar) water, or water infused with soaked and boiled jeera (cumin), saunf (fennel), or methi (fenugreek) for added benefits.

2. Move your body

Incorporate some form of morning exercise, whether it’s a brisk walk, jog, yoga, or a short workout. Morning physical activity helps rev up your metabolism and increases calorie burn throughout the day.

3. Prioritise a protein-rich breakfast

A breakfast high in protein keeps you full longer, curbs unnecessary cravings, and stabilises blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of overeating later in the day. Think eggs, Greek yogurt, tofu, or protein smoothies.

4. Sip smartly on coffee or tea

While coffee can help reduce stress and improve focus, avoid having it first thing in the morning or on an empty stomach. Instead, pair it with your breakfast. If coffee isn’t your thing, opt for green tea for its antioxidant benefits.

5. Skip the sugar

Avoid sugary cereals, pastries, and sweetened beverages. Instead, choose whole foods rich in fibre and nutrients like fruits, vegetables, oats, and whole grains, to maintain stable energy and support fat loss goals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.