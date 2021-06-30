Weight-loss device uses magnets to lock the jaw shut, restricts users to liquid diet

A group of researchers from the University of Otago and the UK recently went viral, and not in a good way, when they announced that they developed the world’s first weight-loss device to help fight the global obesity epidemic. It is called the Dentalslim Diet Control and stops the users from eating solid food. Yes, you read that right.

The DentalSlim Diet Control is an intra-oral device, a statement released by the University of Otago said. It is installed by a dental professional to the upper and lower back teeth and uses magnetic devices with unique custom-manufactured locking bolts to lock the jaw shut. Researchers said that it is an alternative to surgical procedures like bariatric surgery.

The device allows the wearer to open their mouths only about 2mm. It forces the person to stop eating solid foods and stick to a liquid diet. Since its entire focus is on the user’s food intake, the researchers said the device does not restrict free speech and breathing. Moreover, an emergency release mechanism has been installed if a person chokes or has a panic attack while wearing this tool.

To clarify, the intention of the device is not intended as a quick or long-term weight-loss tool; rather it is aimed to assist people who need to undergo surgery and who cannot have the surgery until they have lost weight. — University of Otago (@otago) June 28, 2021

The lead researcher, Professor Paul Brunton of the University of Otago, said in the statement, “The main barrier for people for successful weight loss is compliance and this helps them establish new habits, allowing them to comply with a low-calorie diet for a period of time.”

After the University of Otago announced the device on Twitter, it did not sit well with many netizens. It got severe backlash, with critics calling it “torture.”

See some of the comments:

Delete this. Delete the research team. Delete everything. — Dr. Raven the Science Maven (@ravenscimaven) June 28, 2021

Y'all are creepy, get help, please acquire a sense of shame — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) June 28, 2021

Maybe instead of developing torture devices, you could do some research into how the medical profession consistently fails people based on the out of date and inappropriate bmi scale.

Or would that be actual work that involves ethics and challenges how your researchers think? — S R Jones (@AegisImmemorial) June 28, 2021

This is torture. Literal, factual, torture. — local witch frand (@kingdomofwench) June 28, 2021

Magnets which clamp people's mouths shut and need a custom tool to unlock? Looking forward to this in the next season of The Handmaid's Tale. — David Ritchie (@dritchie) June 28, 2021

The University of Otago said that the device was tested on seven healthy volunteers with obesity. They added, “The patients all described the device as tolerable; the design has since been improved, making it smaller to improve functional comfort and aesthetics.”

“Overall, people felt better about themselves, they had more confidence and they were committed to their weight loss journey,” Professor Brunton said.

