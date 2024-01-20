What happens to your body when you chew one clove every day; know benefits from nutritionist

Small dietary additions can make a big difference when it comes to overall health. A piece of clove or laung, the tiny spice with powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties not only transforms a bland dish to a flavourful one, but also supplies your body with the burst of powerful nutrients that can keep diseases and infections at bay while also working wonders for digestive health. Be it joint pain, a feeling of nausea. bloating or dental health trouble, a small piece of clove can relieve a range of symptoms. Made with dried flowers of clove tree, the amazing spice has many benefits from balancing cholesterol, blood sugar levels, improving bone health to reducing risk of heart disease and cancer. Clove buds have a pungent and strong taste due to aromatic oil eugenol which is extracted with the help of distillation. (Also read: Should you have clove tea post meal or on empty stomach? Best times to have it, how often to consume) Be it joint pain, a feeling of nausea. bloating or dental health trouble, a small piece of clove can relieve a range of symptoms. (Freepik)

Did you know that chewing just one clove can be a game-changer for your health? Cloves aren’t just a spice; they’re a nutritional powerhouse packed with incredible benefits, says Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her recent Instagram post.

Benefits of chewing a single clove every day

"Chewing cloves in the morning can enhances production of saliva which helps in digestion. Cloves also help in reducing nausea and acidity. Cloves may protect against aging. They can be used as a cough suppressant," says Rahitha O R, Dietitian, Dept of Clinical Nutrition, Amrita Hospital, Kochi.

"When you chew a single clove, you’re not only treating your taste buds to a burst of flavour but also harnessing its antimicrobial properties that can work wonders for your oral health," says Kapoor, as she lists various benefits of the ancient spice.

Say goodbye to bad breath and embrace the natural freshness!

Cloves are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, promoting overall wellness.

From aiding digestion to supporting immune function, this tiny spice has a big impact on your health journey

Cloves not only have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties but they also help to boost your liver health, helps with digestion, relieve constipation, help to boost immunity and they act as natural pain reliever due to its analgesic properties and its benefits don't stop here.

Cloves are also used as a joint pain reliever and they help with nausea. So, chew 1-2 cloves daily empty stomach and enjoy its health benefits

“Dried clove buds are said to have a hepato-protective effect on the liver. It boosts liver health by promoting new cell growth, liver detox and also has a protective effect due to a range of active compounds like thymol and eugenol," says Arooshi Garg, Nutritionist at GOQii.

Spice up your routine and embrace the holistic benefits of cloves – nature’s gift to your well-being. Chew on, thrive on, says Kapoor.

What to do if you don't like chewing a clove

Kapoor suggests the following ways to add clove or laung to your diet: