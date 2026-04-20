What happens when you walk for 1 minute vs 15, 30 or 60 minutes? Nutritionist explains the difference

Here are the benefits of walking that the nutritionist shared, depending on the time limit:

On April 15, Zib Atkins , a nutritionist, longevity and health optimisation coach, and founder of Ayus Wellness, shared the benefits walking has for your body, depending on how long you walk. He shared the post with the caption, “A simple walk can transform your physical and mental wellbeing — small steps, big impact.”

Walking has recently gained popularity as one of the most effective ways to stay healthy, manage blood sugar levels after meals, get fit, and even lose weight. However, when you are walking, the time you spend engaging in the physical activity determines the benefits you can reap.

⦿ 1 minute According to the nutritionist, walking for a minute increases blood flow throughout your body.

⦿ 5 minutes Meanwhile, after walking for 5 minutes, your mood improves.

⦿ 10 minutes A 10-minute walk helps decrease cortisol levels. Cortisol is a steroid hormone made by your 2 adrenal glands, located on top of each kidney. According to Health Direct. When you feel stressed, your body releases more cortisol into your bloodstream. Therefore, having the right balance is important for your health, as too much or too little cortisol can cause health problems.

⦿ 15 minutes A 15-minute walk lowers your blood sugar levels, making it a great post-meal exercise.

⦿ 30 minutes Meanwhile, 30 minutes is the mark when fat burning begins, thus aiding in weight or fat loss.

⦿ 45 minutes According to the nutritionist, walking for 45 minutes reduces your tendency to overthink.

⦿ 60 minutes Lastly, a 60-minute walk helps increase your dopamine levels. According to Health Direct, dopamine is a neurotransmitter, or chemical messenger, that works in your brain to help your nerve cells send messages to each other. Dopamine is made by cells deep in your brain and acts on cells in other parts of your brain. It is also made in other parts of your body, where it acts as a hormone.

Meanwhile, as per the Better Health Channel, walking is known to increase cardiovascular fitness, strengthen bones, reduce excess body fat, and boost muscle power and endurance. It also reduces your risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and some cancers.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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