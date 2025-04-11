What is Cinderella Complex syndrome? Expert shares reasons and signs to know

The damsel in distress trope is seen throughout media, from fairytales to films, the idea of a vulnerable woman awaiting rescue, usually from a man. It exists beyond the fictional narrative, as many women may unconsciously have the Cinderella Complex Syndrome. This psychological condition affects women, their sense of worth and how they navigate relationships. Quite self-explanatory in nature, Cinderella Complex Syndrome was seen in Disney princesses too, hence the name.(Pinterest)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepti Chandy, Therapist and COO, Anna Chandy & Associates, explained Cindrella Syndrome and how this psychological condition affect women.

She explained, "Cinderella Complex is a psychological condition in which women secretly fear independence and long for a ‘knight in shining armour’ to rescue them. The term was coined by Colette Dowling, who observed that women are often conditioned from early childhood to depend on others—particularly men—to meet their needs. This mindset is rooted in an idealised notion of femininity, where a woman is expected to be polite, and supportive of others, yet fundamentally incapable of taking care of herself or changing her circumstances through her own efforts. Instead, she is taught that her well-being and success depend on being protected and provided for by someone else, typically a man."

Roots of Cinderella Complex

Children with very strict parents often daydream about 'someone' coming to rescue them.(Shutterstock)

To understand the roots of the Cinderella Complex, it’s important to look beyond societal influences and delve into early childhood experiences.

Deepti said, “While caregivers may have provided physical safety and psychological support, emotional needs often remained unmet—particularly with authoritarian or helicopter parenting styles, where control and obedience were prioritised over emotional expression and independence.Over time, this emotional conditioning can manifest as Cinderella Complex, where a person subconsciously waits to be "rescued" rather than developing internal agency. This reliance places undue pressure on relationships, restricts personal growth both within and beyond them”

This indicates that parenting styles influence the psyche. Both the above-mentioned parenting styles are controlling. The authoritarian parenting style is strict, with barely any room for dialogue, whereas helicopter parenting is too much involvement in a child's life, restricting independence.

ALSO READ: Strict parenting: Study says disciplining kids with harsh punishments reveals the truth about your romantic relationship

Signs of Cinderella Complex

Much of their self-worth is tied to their partner, making them look up to them. They also have anxious attachment style.(Shutterstock)

Here are some signs of Cinderella Complex, Deepti shared:

Fear of independence

A deep anxiety about handling responsibilities or making decisions without relying on others. Therefore, constantly seeking approval or reassurance from others before taking action.

Waiting to be rescued

A subconscious belief that someone—typically a partner—will save you from challenges or hardships.

Low self-worth tied to relationships

Feeling valuable mainly when loved, validated, or chosen by someone else. This sense of low self-worth can often lead individuals to tolerate poor treatment out of a deep fear of being alone.

ALSO READ: Ways by which people with anxious attachment seek safety

How to overcome Cinderella Complex?

Building a social network helps.(Shutterstock)

The Cinderella Complex is so deeply ingrained that many may not even recognise it within themselves. Additionally, it can hold individuals back from reaching their true potential, as they remain confined by their inhibitions and a subconscious dependence and reliance on others for validation and security.

Deepti shared ways one can overcome this:

Acknowledge the pattern

Recognise and accept the tendency to rely on others for emotional support, decision-making, or validation. Self-awareness is the first step towards change, and acknowledging this pattern allows one to take responsibility for one's growth.

Challenge societal norms

Question the societal expectations that may have shaped a dependency mindset. Understand that independence is a right, and challenge any beliefs or stereotypes that limit autonomy or reinforce dependency on others.

Take stock and take control

Reflect on life and identify areas where there is a feeling of over-dependence. Begin with small steps toward independence: make decisions for yourself, set personal goals, and take ownership of your journey.

Build a supportive network

Surround oneself with people who encourage independence and support personal growth. A positive, empowering support system can help break free from old patterns and build confidence in the ability to navigate life independently.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.