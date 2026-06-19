What is face yoga? This International Yoga Day 2026 know how it can make your face look firmer, brighter

International Yoga Day 2026: The International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21, and the theme for 2026 is ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing,’ reminding us that yoga is suitable for people of all ages. It helps keep the body agile, active, and flexible. Face yoga stimulates your facial muscles. (Picture credit: Freepik)

But yoga is not solely limited to familiar body stretches and asanas. There's yoga for your face, too! Known as face yoga, it is a natural beauty ritual that focuses on the face, jaw, and neck. It supports yoga's holistic idea of wellness, showing how healthy ageing can naturally extend to skin and facial wellness too, and how yoga can truly be a head-to-toe practice.

To understand face yoga better, beauty expert Blossom Kochhar, chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, who has over three decades of experience, shared with HT Lifestyle what it is and how it can benefit you.

What is face yoga? As the name suggests, face yoga focuses on your face, neck, and jaw. Kochhar stated that there are over 40 facial muscles, but we do not consciously use all of them.

“Face yoga involves basic exercises, stretches, and gentle self-massage, which wakes up facial muscles,” she added.

When you regularly practise certain face yoga movements, your face may gradually look more refreshed and develop a healthier tone.

The benefits of face yoga, according to Kochchar, come from consistency. Much like body workouts, the face also needs regular movement for visible changes to appear soon. “Doing these moves regularly makes a difference. The muscles in your face get toned, your circulation improves, and your lymphatic system gets moving, so your skin glows and looks healthier," she said,