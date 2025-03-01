What to eat before and after a workout: Nutritionist wants you to keep protein intake in mind

When it comes to fueling your body for a workout, dietician Shilpa Arora suggests keeping it light. She prefers black coffee with ghee. After your workout, it's essential to refuel with a mix of carbohydrates and protein to help repair and rebuild your muscles. According to her, eating high-protein scrambled eggs with feta cheese after a workout can be a delicious and effective way to support recovery. Also read | Power foods to eat before and after a workout for energy, weight loss A nutritionist suggests eating scrambled eggs with feta cheese after a workout. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Pre and post-workout meal

She said, “Who wants to know my pre and post-workout meal? Pre-workout, I want to keep it very light. So, I don't eat anything heavy, just black coffee with one spoon of ghee.”

Shilpa added, “Post-workout, I have egg bhurji made in ghee. I take 4 full eggs. Before you ask about the cholesterol, this is all healing cholesterol, which will increase my good cholesterol. This egg bhurji has about 30 grams of protein because it has four eggs with the yolk, and I also add some feta cheese to it, which also has protein and healthy fats. I add some Brazil nuts when I feel extra hungry. Brazil nuts are rich in selenium and very healthy for thyroid.”

In her caption, she wrote, “Fuel your workout like a pro! What you eat before and after your sweat session matters big time! Get the best combos for energy, muscle gain, and faster recovery — because your goals deserve the right fuel! Save this for your next workout…”

Decoding her post-workout meal

Feta cheese is a Greek cheese, usually made from sheep and goat’s milk. It has a tangy, sharp flavour and a creamy texture in the mouth. Apart from protein and calcium, it has decent amounts of vitamins A and K, folate, pantothenic acid, iron and magnesium as per Healthline.com.

Eggs are rich in key nutrients, some of which, like choline, are rare in the modern diet. According to Healthline.com, eggs provide protein, fat, and important vitamins while being relatively low in calories. Eating eggs as part of an overall nutrient-rich eating plan can support your overall health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.