Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What to eat before and after a workout: Nutritionist wants you to keep protein intake in mind

BySanya Panwar
Mar 01, 2025 01:07 PM IST

Fueling for (and recovering from) exercise matters. No matter your sweat session of choice, you want to make sure you eat right before and afterwards.

When it comes to fueling your body for a workout, dietician Shilpa Arora suggests keeping it light. She prefers black coffee with ghee. After your workout, it's essential to refuel with a mix of carbohydrates and protein to help repair and rebuild your muscles. According to her, eating high-protein scrambled eggs with feta cheese after a workout can be a delicious and effective way to support recovery. Also read | Power foods to eat before and after a workout for energy, weight loss

A nutritionist suggests eating scrambled eggs with feta cheese after a workout. (Representative picture: Freepik)
A nutritionist suggests eating scrambled eggs with feta cheese after a workout. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Pre and post-workout meal

She said, “Who wants to know my pre and post-workout meal? Pre-workout, I want to keep it very light. So, I don't eat anything heavy, just black coffee with one spoon of ghee.”

Shilpa added, “Post-workout, I have egg bhurji made in ghee. I take 4 full eggs. Before you ask about the cholesterol, this is all healing cholesterol, which will increase my good cholesterol. This egg bhurji has about 30 grams of protein because it has four eggs with the yolk, and I also add some feta cheese to it, which also has protein and healthy fats. I add some Brazil nuts when I feel extra hungry. Brazil nuts are rich in selenium and very healthy for thyroid.”

In her caption, she wrote, “Fuel your workout like a pro! What you eat before and after your sweat session matters big time! Get the best combos for energy, muscle gain, and faster recovery — because your goals deserve the right fuel! Save this for your next workout…”

Decoding her post-workout meal

Feta cheese is a Greek cheese, usually made from sheep and goat’s milk. It has a tangy, sharp flavour and a creamy texture in the mouth. Apart from protein and calcium, it has decent amounts of vitamins A and K, folate, pantothenic acid, iron and magnesium as per Healthline.com.

Eggs are rich in key nutrients, some of which, like choline, are rare in the modern diet. According to Healthline.com, eggs provide protein, fat, and important vitamins while being relatively low in calories. Eating eggs as part of an overall nutrient-rich eating plan can support your overall health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On