Winter bridal beauty: 7 hair care tips every bride-to-be should know

The wedding season is here and for every bride, the journey to the altar is a moment of transformation and celebration. While makeup and attire complete the bridal vision, your hair is the crowning touch that frames your face and elevates your look. Bridal hair care tips that brides-to-be cannot miss.(Photo by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head at Godrej Professional, suggested some bridal hair care tips to ensure that your tresses are as stunning as your smile -

1. Start early: Lay the foundation for healthy hair

Beautiful hair isn’t a quick fix; it’s a commitment. Begin your hair care journey 2-3 months before the wedding to achieve optimal results. Opt for a sulphate-free shampoo and a nourishing conditioner tailored to your hair type to maintain a healthy scalp and hydrated locks. Incorporate a deep-conditioning treatment into your weekly routine to boost softness, shine, and manageability. This regimen provides the perfect canvas for your stylist to work their magic on your big day.

2. Tackle hair concerns head-on

Hair challenges like frizz, dryness, dandruff, or hair fall require attention well before the wedding countdown.

For frizz and dryness: Salon treatments such as hair botox therapy or intense hydration treatments can smoothen unruly strands.

For dandruff: Target the issue with professional scalp treatments or anti-dandruff solutions recommended by your stylist.

For hair fall: A nutrient-rich hair oil routine combined with a balanced diet can work wonders. Consult a professional for personalised recommendations to ensure your hair looks flawless and feels resilient.

Hair loss and baldness can be managed with proper care and the right treatment.(Shutterstock)

3. Protect your hair from heat damage

Multiple pre-wedding events often demand frequent styling, making heat protection essential. Always use a heat protection spray before reaching for hot tools like curling irons or straighteners. Invest in a high-quality spray that shields your strands while retaining moisture and shine. Combine this with reduced heat settings to minimise stress on your hair.

Pro tip: Let your hair rest between events to recover its natural strength and texture.

4. Plan and perfect your bridal hairstyle

Your bridal hairstyle is a vital element of your look, and early planning is non-negotiable. Book a trial session with your hairstylist to experiment with styles that suit your outfit, face shape, and wedding theme. Consider practical aspects like veil placement or accessory weight to ensure the look is both secure and stunning. This preparation allows for adjustments and ensures no surprises on the big day.

5. Add a touch of colour

Hair colour can add dimension and sophistication to your bridal look, but timing and technique are everything. Schedule your colouring session at least a month prior to the wedding to allow the shade to settle naturally. Explore subtle balayage, face-framing highlights, or global hues from ranges like Surreal collection, crafted to complement Indian skin tones. Collaborate with your stylist to select colours that enhance your features and bridal ensemble.

6. Reap the benefits of hair oils

The time-tested tradition of oil massages holds its own against modern treatments. Lightweight oils such as argan or almond oil deeply condition your hair without weighing it down. Regular scalp massages stimulate blood circulation, encouraging hair growth and offering a relaxing reprieve from the wedding hustle. To amplify the experience, mix a few drops of essential oils like rosemary for growth or lavender for relaxation.

Olive oil’s deep conditioning benefits make your tresses shine, in addition to enhancing your hair colour. (Garnier Color Naturals)

7. Prioritise holistic wellness for radiant hair

Healthy hair mirrors a healthy lifestyle. Combat wedding stress with mindfulness practices, adequate sleep and moments of relaxation. Stay hydrated to nourish your hair and skin, and fuel your body with a balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids. Include foods like spinach, nuts, fish and eggs in your meals to strengthen your hair from within and enhance its natural lustre.

Your hair is more than just a part of your bridal look—it’s a reflection of your confidence and joy. By following these expert tips, you can ensure your locks complement your radiant glow and complete your dream wedding look. Here’s to a day of love, beauty, and unforgettable hair moments!

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.