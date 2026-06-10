Woman reveals she lost 26 kg with ghar ka khana, not quinoa or expensive salads: ‘Roti and rice every single day’
Desi food and strength training: a content creator shares her secret for 26 kg weight loss, says 'you don't need variety, you need consistency' to see results.
In a world often saturated with complicated diet fads and restrictive eating habits, fitness content creator Ritm is turning heads online by revealing a pretty straightforward approach to health. On Instagram on June 4, she shared her transformation journey, detailing how she lost 26 kg by combining traditional 'desi' food with consistent strength training. Also read | Fitness coach shares ‘best diet to lose weight’ for men and women over 30 struggling with stubborn fat
"I eat the same three meals every day; lost 26 kg doing it," Ritm wrote in her video's caption. For her, the key to shedding the weight wasn't abandoning Indian staples, but rather leaning into a highly predictable, repetitive meal routine that eliminated the stress of meal planning.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner for weight loss
Ritm broke down her fixed daily menu in the video, explaining how each meal serves a specific purpose in her fitness regimen. She kicks off her mornings by prioritising nutrition right out of the gate. "Breakfast: protein bowl every morning. No excuses," Ritm said as she explained, "This sets my protein for the day before I've even left the house."
For lunch, she transitions to a staple combination of protein, carbohydrates, and vegetables that keeps her fuelled through the afternoon. "Lunch: chicken, rice and vegetables. Every single day. Same meal. No boredom, no overthinking. Just fuel," she said.{{/usCountry}}
For lunch, she transitions to a staple combination of protein, carbohydrates, and vegetables that keeps her fuelled through the afternoon. "Lunch: chicken, rice and vegetables. Every single day. Same meal. No boredom, no overthinking. Just fuel," she said.{{/usCountry}}
Her evening meal brings in traditional Indian comfort food, completely defying the common misconception that carbohydrates like roti must be eliminated to achieve significant fat loss. "Dinner: chicken keema, roti and salad. Desi food every night," Ritm shared. "Nobody told me I could lose 26 kg eating roti every day, but I did. Every night," she added.{{/usCountry}}
Her evening meal brings in traditional Indian comfort food, completely defying the common misconception that carbohydrates like roti must be eliminated to achieve significant fat loss. "Dinner: chicken keema, roti and salad. Desi food every night," Ritm shared. "Nobody told me I could lose 26 kg eating roti every day, but I did. Every night," she added.{{/usCountry}}
Dark chocolate every night{{/usCountry}}
Dark chocolate every night{{/usCountry}}
Despite the rigid structure of her core meals, Ritm shared that a sustainable diet must have room for flexibility and enjoyment. To maintain her mental well-being and stay on track over the long haul, she wraps up every evening with a sweet treat. "And every single night, one square of dark chocolate," she revealed. For Ritm, including this daily indulgence is crucial to preventing burnout. "Because fat loss that makes you miserable doesn't last," she noted.
'You need consistency'
Ritm's transformation was not an overnight success story, but rather the result of long-term commitment. She revealed that she maintained this exact eating pattern alongside her strength-training workouts 'every day for two years'. She challenged the idea that a successful fitness journey requires constant novelty in the kitchen. "You don't need variety. You need consistency. That's the whole secret," Ritm concluded.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
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