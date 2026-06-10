Woman reveals she lost 26 kg with ghar ka khana, not quinoa or expensive salads: ‘Roti and rice every single day’

In a world often saturated with complicated diet fads and restrictive eating habits, fitness content creator Ritm is turning heads online by revealing a pretty straightforward approach to health. On Instagram on June 4, she shared her transformation journey, detailing how she lost 26 kg by combining traditional 'desi' food with consistent strength training. Also read | Fitness coach shares ‘best diet to lose weight’ for men and women over 30 struggling with stubborn fat

Ritm, a fitness content creator, shares her meal plan for losing 26 kg. (Instagram/ ritmsfitness)

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"I eat the same three meals every day; lost 26 kg doing it," Ritm wrote in her video's caption. For her, the key to shedding the weight wasn't abandoning Indian staples, but rather leaning into a highly predictable, repetitive meal routine that eliminated the stress of meal planning.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner for weight loss

Ritm broke down her fixed daily menu in the video, explaining how each meal serves a specific purpose in her fitness regimen. She kicks off her mornings by prioritising nutrition right out of the gate. "Breakfast: protein bowl every morning. No excuses," Ritm said as she explained, "This sets my protein for the day before I've even left the house."

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{{^usCountry}} For lunch, she transitions to a staple combination of protein, carbohydrates, and vegetables that keeps her fuelled through the afternoon. "Lunch: chicken, rice and vegetables. Every single day. Same meal. No boredom, no overthinking. Just fuel," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For lunch, she transitions to a staple combination of protein, carbohydrates, and vegetables that keeps her fuelled through the afternoon. "Lunch: chicken, rice and vegetables. Every single day. Same meal. No boredom, no overthinking. Just fuel," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her evening meal brings in traditional Indian comfort food, completely defying the common misconception that carbohydrates like roti must be eliminated to achieve significant fat loss. "Dinner: chicken keema, roti and salad. Desi food every night," Ritm shared. "Nobody told me I could lose 26 kg eating roti every day, but I did. Every night," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her evening meal brings in traditional Indian comfort food, completely defying the common misconception that carbohydrates like roti must be eliminated to achieve significant fat loss. "Dinner: chicken keema, roti and salad. Desi food every night," Ritm shared. "Nobody told me I could lose 26 kg eating roti every day, but I did. Every night," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dark chocolate every night {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dark chocolate every night {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the rigid structure of her core meals, Ritm shared that a sustainable diet must have room for flexibility and enjoyment. To maintain her mental well-being and stay on track over the long haul, she wraps up every evening with a sweet treat. "And every single night, one square of dark chocolate," she revealed. For Ritm, including this daily indulgence is crucial to preventing burnout. "Because fat loss that makes you miserable doesn't last," she noted.

'You need consistency'

Ritm's transformation was not an overnight success story, but rather the result of long-term commitment. She revealed that she maintained this exact eating pattern alongside her strength-training workouts 'every day for two years'. She challenged the idea that a successful fitness journey requires constant novelty in the kitchen. "You don't need variety. You need consistency. That's the whole secret," Ritm concluded.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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