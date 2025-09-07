Woman shares she 'lost all her belly fat in 1 month by cutting out these 5 foods': 'You don’t need magic pills'

Nutritionist and health coach Ruchi Sharmma took to Instagram on July 18 to share how she toned up by avoiding certain foods. She said, “I lost close to 5 kg and got a flatter stomach in a month. You don’t need magic pills. You need to know what to stop eating first. These 5 food types were silently holding me back.” Also read | French biochemist shares simple hack for enjoying fast food with fewer blood sugar spikes Nutritionist Ruchi Sharma shared her top foods to avoid for weight loss and a flatter stomach.(Shutterstock)

In her post, titled, 'I lost all my belly fat in a month by cutting out these 5 foods', Ruchi shared foods you can avoid or limit if you want a flat belly like her:

1. Refined seed oils (Sunflower, soybean)

She said, “Found in namkeens, fried food, biscuits, restaurant meals, you name it, these oils mess with your hormones, gut, and digestion." What I did: switched to ghee and cold-pressed coconut oil. My bloating reduced, energy improved, and mood stabilised.”

2. Bread, noodles, pasta and grains on their own

Ruchi added, “Eating carbs alone can spike your blood sugar and keep you in fat-storing mode. But carbs aren’t the villain, they just need balance. What I did: I started pairing carbs with protein and fibre, like adding paneer to my dosa or tofu with rice and sabzi. Energy = stable. Hunger = gone.”

3. Tea-time snacking: biscuits, rusks, diet namkeen, makhana

Ruchi said, “These sneaky snacks seem 'lightl but keep your insulin constantly high. Mindless snacking between meals = constant fat gain. What I did: moved to 2-3 proper meals and 1 intentional snack if needed. No grazing. No distractions. Just real food.”

4. Hidden sugars in ‘healthy’ foods

“Protein bars, health drinks, flavoured yoghurts, granola – all sold as ‘healthy’ but packed with sugar, gums, and low-quality ingredients. What I did: focused on whole, clean protein like eggs, tofu, Greek yoghurt, protein powders, paneer, chicken, and fish. Cravings vanished, and skin cleared up, too,” she said.

5. Flavoured coffees, nut milks and ‘healthy’ smoothies

Ruchi shared, “These are loaded with additives, sugar, and artificial ingredients, even when they claim to be dairy-free or plant-based. What I did: switched to black coffee, plain milk or herbal chai. Less sugar = better gut = clearer mind.”

Ruchi further shared what she ate and did instead to achieve a flat belly:

⦿ Added good fats and fibre like mixed seeds and sabzi to every meal

⦿ Made every meal protein-rich including snacks

⦿ Didn’t give up carbs; instead, enjoyed balanced versions of pasta, dosa, paratha, and sandwiches

⦿ Focused on habits, not hacks

⦿ Walked daily, got sunlight, slept better

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.