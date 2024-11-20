Woman shares she shed 32 kg and maintained her weight with 5 ‘untraditional’ rules: Never stopped eating favourite foods

Popular health tips suggest that shedding and maintaining weight requires following diligent steps like working out regularly and maintaining your health by opting for balanced meals and a calorie deficit diet. Sometimes, you have to ditch eating your favourite meals. However, a fitness coach, Kols (@healthkols), who shed 70 lbs (almost 32 kg), believes you don't have to follow these weight loss tips during your journey to becoming fitter. She shared six ‘untraditional things’ she did to lose the 32 kgs and how she maintained it. A fitness coach shared she shed 32 kg and maintained it with 5 untraditional rules.

Don't weigh yourself

In the first untraditional tip, the fitness influencer advised to avoid getting on the weighing scale. She explained, “Didn't weigh myself for the first year of my journey. I wanted to focus on how I FELT, not a number on the scale! + A lot of people give up if the scale goes up…the scale will always fluctuate! don't let it get you down…And if it does make you want to give up, STOP USING IT."

Don't track calories on vacation

When we are on vacation, eating good food is a part of the experience. During this time, your calorie intake might increase. This may end up bothering you if you are on a weight loss journey. However, Kols suggested avoiding tracking the calories to not feel this pressure while also avoiding over-indulgence. She stated, “Like DUH! I'm on vacation! Butttt I also don't use vacation as an excuse to just ‘throw everything out the window’. I focus on listening to my body, enjoying the foods I want and stopping when I'm full! By allowing myself this freedom on vacation, I'm able to remain consistent at home (sic).”

Not avoiding sugary drinks and eating favourite foods

Next, Kols stated that everything done in moderation will not be harmful. She explained, “Calories are calories, so I just include them in my deficit when I drink.” Additionally, while trying to lose, we end up sacrificing our favourite foods first. However, the fitness influencer did not give up on them while losing weight. She wrote, “If you tell yourself you 'can't' have something…you will want it more.” Just have what you want.

Workout the way you like

Exercising at the gym can seem like a difficult task if you don't enjoy what you are doing. Kols suggested finding out the exercises you enjoy and do them at the gym. For instance, she enjoyed weight lifting. So that's what she did at the gym. “Fitness isn't one size fits all,” she wrote.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.