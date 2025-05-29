Woman shows 'strawberries can brighten your smile': But does this teeth-whitening hack actually work and is it safe?

Canada-based TV host Cheryl Hickey shared a 'teeth-whitening hack' on Instagram on May 24. It involves mashing strawberries to create a paste, which is then applied to the teeth. The malic acid in strawberries is believed to help remove surface stains and whiten teeth. Also read | Woman shows rubbing banana peel on face works like Botox for brightening skin: But does it really? Cheryl Hickey shared a video of herself trying the teeth-whitening hack. (Instagram/ Cheryl Hickey)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashish Kakkar, senior consultant, dental surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, and Dr Dushyant Singh, senior dental consultant, Clove Dental, discussed whether this strawberry teeth-whitening hack actually works.

But first, here's what Cheryl said in her post, “Learned something new from Wellness Wednesday with @wyldeonhealth and his family of dentists – strawberries can actually help brighten your smile! Remember it is for under 2 mins once in a while they say. Turns out these little red gems have malic acid, which helps lift stains naturally.”

Do strawberries really whiten teeth?

Reacting to her video, Dr Kakkar said, “Strawberries are said to whiten teeth because they contain malic acid, which can help remove surface stains. However, any brightening effect is very slight and doesn’t last. Compared to whitening toothpastes or dentist treatments, strawberries don’t work nearly as well.”

Dr Singh added, “Strawberries do have a whitening effect compared to synthetic tooth-whitening agents. It has ellagic and malic acid, which whiten the tooth surface and any extrinsic stains. But we don't recommend it as frequent use can cause sensitivity as well when a vital tooth is concerned. Even oranges have bromelain enzymes, which can cause a whitening effect. Apple has the same properties as strawberries. So do pineapple and so many fruits, but this is only temporary.”

Is this even safe?

Dr Kakkar warned that using strawberries on your teeth can do more harm than good. The acidity in strawberries could potentially erode tooth enamel, he said: “They’re acidic, and this acid can wear away your tooth enamel — the protective layer that doesn’t grow back. Once enamel is damaged, it can lead to sensitivity, cavities, and even more staining. Plus, the natural sugar in strawberries feeds mouth bacteria, which can cause decay. Dentists especially warn against mixing acidic fruits with baking soda, as this can wear enamel down faster.”

Strawberries are good to eat, not apply

In conclusion, Dr Kakkar said, “Strawberries are healthy to eat but don’t use them to whiten your teeth. Constant contact with acids can cause smooth surface enamel loss similar to acid erosion. It is safer and smarter to stick to dental treatments that are proven to work.”

Dr Kakkar added that strawberries are great for your gums and overall health, when eaten: “They’re full of vitamin C and antioxidants. Eating them helps produce saliva, which protects your teeth. But these benefits come from eating them, not rubbing them on your teeth.”

What you should do for whiter teeth

“Strawberries may give a tiny, short-term boost in brightness, but they aren’t a safe or reliable whitening method. Applying them often can damage your teeth. For real whitening, use dentist-approved products or get professional treatment. Brushing, flossing, and regular check-ups are key for a healthy smile,” Dr Kakkar concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.