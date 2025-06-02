Woman who dropped 30 kilos in 4 months, shares 10 weight loss lies you should not fall for

Bessie Atas, an Instagram content creator, underwent a remarkable body transformation, losing 30 kilos in just four months. She regularly shares glimpses of her weight loss journey on her profile to inspire her followers. Bessie also offers practical weight loss tips, healthy habits, and common mistakes to avoid for anyone beginning their own fitness journey. Also read | Woman who lost 30 kg without hitting gym shares 5 daily habits that worked for her: Detox water to eliminating maida Know the weight loss lies that we should not fall for.(Shutterstock)

On May 12, Bessie shared a post and noted down 10 weight loss lies that we should not fall for. “The moment you start losing weight, people get weird, and they start saying this stuff. People love to support you… until your discipline starts reminding them of their own excuses. You don’t owe anyone comfort with your progress. Keep going. Let them stay confused,” she wrote.

1. You’re getting too skinny:

When weight loss efforts start to show on the body, it is natural to look different.

2. One bite won’t hurt:

It’s never about the bite, it’s about who’s in charge.

3. You don’t need to track anymore:

During your weight loss journey, you need to constantly track your progress and make changes to your workout and diet accordingly.

4. Just eat intuitively:

No, do not eat intuitively. Instead, have a calorie deficit diet plan.

5. You’re so disciplined, I could never do that:

Anyone can be disciplined as long as they want it for themselves.

6. You’re obsessed:

Sometimes, consistency looks like obsession, and that’s okay. Also read | Fitness coach shares 4 habits she picked to lose 25 kg in 4 months: Intermittent fasting with detoxing to 10K steps

7. You should live a little:

Being consistent and showing up to reach your desired body goal is also living.

8. You’re lucky you have time for that:

It’s not luck bhut choices that make all the difference.

9. It’s just one day:

Exactly. That’s why it matters.

10. “You’ll gain it all back:

Only if you go back to the habits that got you stuck. And you won’t.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.