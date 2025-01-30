Woman who lost 40 kg shares 8 weight loss tips that helped in her drastic transformation: ‘I have dessert every day…’

Fitness influencer Carla Visentin had a drastic transformation during her weight loss journey. The Instagram user managed to lose almost 40 kg/88 lbs, and now, she shares diet and health tips inspired by her journey to motivate others who are trying to lose weight. A fitness influencer who lost 40 kg shares 8 weight loss tips that helped her during her journey.

In a recent post, she posted 8 weight loss tips that helped her shed the excess kilos. She has used these tips to maintain her weight. From eating food in small utensils to keeping your body hydrated, here are all the pointers she shared.

1. Without calorie deficit, your workouts don't matter

There's no particular exercise that's going to make you lose weight without a calorie-deficit diet. Carla suggested picking a workout that you can stay consistent with, and that helps you move your body.

2. Thirst disguises as hunger, so hydrate!

Sometimes thirst is disguised as hunger, so drink water and wait a couple of minutes to determine if you're actually hungry or not.

3. Eat the same thing every day

To make counting the calories you consume easier, eat the same thing every day. It will stop you from being indecisive and help with quicker meal preparation.

4. Drink your pre-workout

Carla revealed that sometimes when she wanted to motivate herself to go to the gym, she would go on autopilot mode and drink pre-workout. This would fill her up with energy and she would automatically end up going to the gym.

5. Using smaller utensils

This will help slow you down while you are eating and stop you from inhaling the food in 2 seconds. Additionally, eating with a smaller plate tricks the mind into thinking that you are eating more.

6. Eating your favourite calories

The fitness influencer suggested setting aside some calories every day to eat something you like. “I have some form of dessert every day because it stops me from going crazy and regulates my cravings,” she revealed. It doesn't matter what you eat; as long as you're eating in a calorie deficit, you will lose weight.

7. Chewing sugar-free gum

When you are feeling hungry or craving sweets, just chew a sugar-free gum, the influencer suggested.

8. Little mind shifts go a long way

Little mind shifts go a long way when it comes to motivation. Carla revealed that her favourite motivation was that she was making these changes because she loved herself, not because she hated herself.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.