Woman who lost 70+ kgs shares the ‘biggest change’ that transformed her weight loss journey: ‘I stopped saying…’

Losing weight is never easy, and for many, the journey is filled with challenges, ups and downs, and moments of doubt. However, some people manage to transform their lives completely through dedication, consistency, and smart lifestyle changes. One woman named Kate Daniel, who lost over 70+ kgs, shares in her October 16 Instagram post the biggest change that made all the difference in her weight loss journey. (Also read: Woman who lost over 70+ kgs shares 5 simple habits that helped her transform her body: ‘I stopped skipping breakfast’ ) After losing over 70 kg, Kate emphasises the importance of mindset over food choices in her weight loss journey.(Instagram/@bariatric_chic)

“I thought the secret to weight loss success was food. Protein targets. Perfect meals. Eating less. But none of that kept me going long term,” says Kate.

Kate explains that the real change came not in the kitchen, but in her mindset. “The shift that actually helped me lose almost half my body weight and keep it off? Mindset,” she says. “Because you can eat perfectly and still spiral. You can track every macro and still feel like a failure. You can hit your goal weight and still not trust yourself. The real work wasn’t in the kitchen… it was in my head.”

She highlights three mindset shifts that mattered the most:

1. Slips became data, not failure

“If I grazed or fell into old habits, I asked, ‘What led me here?’ instead of beating myself up and falling into a week-long shame spiral,” Kate explains. “That reflection was worth more than a perfect day on paper because it gave me data for next time. And there will always be a next time.”

2. Stacking micro wins

“I stopped waiting for the scale to move and noticed the small shifts, less food noise, easier movement, finishing my water bottle,” she says. “Those tiny wins built unstoppable momentum and proof that micro habits are what lead to big results.”

3. Rewriting her identity

“I stopped saying, ‘I’m trying to lose weight.’ I started saying, ‘I’m someone who maintains her results,’” Kate shares. “My brain followed the story I told it and moved accordingly, with ease, not pressure, with evidence, not old beliefs.”

Kate emphasises, “Food matters, yes. However, mindset is what keeps the weight off in the long term. Everyone talks about the weight you lose… but not the mindset you have to rebuild.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.