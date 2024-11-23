Woman who shed 23 kg shares 6 things she doesn't do to avoid weight gain and maintain her body

Weight loss is not supposed to be a perfect journey. You may believe you need to go on a strict diet or exercise daily to shed those kilos, but it doesn't have to be difficult. With a good diet, an appropriate amount of exercise, discipline, and recovery time, you can achieve your goals. Moreover, weight loss is about putting your best foot forward most of the time and recognising that some days you won't perform well. Fatloss coach Therese O'Callaghan lost 50 lbs, which is almost 23 kg.

Fatloss coach Therese O'Callaghan, who lost 50 lbs (almost 23 kg), agrees. She recently shared 6 mindful things she doesn't do after losing weight to avoid weight gain and maintain it. Check them out below:

No food limits

Therese shared that she has struggled in her relationship with food for a long time - a problem faced by many who are on a weight loss journey. However, now, she doesn't restrict her diet. “I realised the more you restrict yourself from foods, and tell yourself you're ‘not allowed’ something, the more you want it,” she explained. “Allow yourself permission to enjoy all foods, but incorporating the idea of ‘moderation’. Practising the 80/20 rule with your diet means you can still have the foods you love while making progress (sic),” she added.

Not freaking out over consuming more calories

The fitness coach said that she doesn't freak out when she goes over her necessary calorie intake or has time off from her routine. “I recognise that one day off, or one week off - will NOT ruin all my progress! I grant myself permission to enjoy periods of my life and know that I can get to my routine as soon as I'm ready,” she explained. She added that it's mostly not about one day or the extra calories; it's about our reaction to these days that we need to fix.

It's okay to not train every day

Having a recovery period after working out is important, and Therese believes the same after losing almost 23 kg. “Some days, I'm sat at my desk most of the day working, and my training/activity falls behind! I recognise that this is okay; I'm human, and some days, other priorities are more important. There's no need to beat yourself up about it. You won't reach the target every day, and that's okay,” she explained.

It's okay to not eat nutritious meals all the time

“I don't eat nutritious and whole foods all the time. I still eat doughnuts, pizzas, burgers, cake, chocolate etc. If it tastes good, imma try it. Life is also for living! Food isn't just calories to me, it's also enjoyment/memories/time with loved ones! I'll happily keep my thick thighs and belly if it means I'm having some good food on a regular,” the fitness coach wrote.

Don't expect everyone to understand

Therese explained that during your weight loss journey, you cannot expect everyone to understand these changes. When you change your habits or adopt a better lifestyle, you become a new person, and not 'everyone will understand and get on board with the idea that you're changing'.

Don't compare your journey

Last but not least, Therese said that she never compares her journey with others because she recognises that her journey is hers, not anyone else's. “Everyone makes progress at different rates, and so long as I'm in my own lane, then that's all I'm worried about. What might take some 3 months could take me 6. And that's okay,” she explained.

