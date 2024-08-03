World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Breastfeeding and maternal neurological health; what we need to know

World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Breastfeeding a baby is extremely crucial for development. Breast milk helps in nourishing the child and providing the necessary nutrients for development and growth. However, the effect of breastfeeding on the mother’s neurological health is very rarely discussed. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Chief of Neurology, Fortis Hospital, said, “Breastfeeding has been shown to promote the release of oxytocin, a hormone that plays a crucial role in maternal bonding and stress reduction. This hormone not only facilitates milk ejection but also contributes to a calming effect, reducing anxiety and promoting emotional stability.” The effect of breastfeeding on the mother’s neurological health is very rarely discussed.(Pixabay)

Breastfeeding can lower the risk of postpartum depression

Postpartum depression is a very common neurological condition ﻿many new mothers go through after childbirth.﻿ Usually, some symptoms like mood swings are normal and continue for a few days. If the symptoms last longer than two weeks or intensify, it could indicate postpartum depression. It is observed that breastfeeding can lower the risk of postpartum depression. Nursing helps regulate the mother’s hormones, contributing to an overall sense of well-being.

Neurological symptoms

Fatigue and cognitive changes: The demands of breastfeeding, along with sleep deprivation, can lead to cognitive fog and reduced mental clarity.

Headaches: Hormonal fluctuations and stress can trigger headaches in some breastfeeding mothers.

Mood swings and emotional variability: Hormonal changes during breastfeeding can also affect mood stability, leading to emotional ups and downs. This can further trigger mood swings and difficult emotions.

Managing neurological health

Adequate rest and nutrition:﻿ Breastfeeding mothers need to ensure sufficient sleep and a balanced diet which can significantly impact mental and physical well-being

Support systems: Support from family, friends, or professional counselors can help manage stress and emotional challenges.

Relaxation: Practices such as meditation, yoga, and deep breathing can alleviate stress and improve mental clarity.

