World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Is it time to wean your baby? What is the correct procedure?

Weaning is a significant milestone in your baby’s development, marking the transition from breast milk or formula to solid foods where WHO recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and then gradually introducing solid foods while continuing to breastfeed or formula-feed until at least 12 months. However, there are some signs of developmental readiness that can let mothers decide if their little one is ready to make the gradual switch to solids. World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Is it time to wean your baby? If yes then what is the correct procedure? (File Photo)

Weaning signs

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shrishailesh Mantur, MBBS, MD, Fellowship in Neonatology at Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital in Bangalore's Koramangala, revealed that these signs include:

Baby can sit and hold their head up steady

Showing curiosity about what you’re eating

Makes a chewing motion and being able to swallow soft foods safely

Disappearance of the tongue-thrust reflex.

Steps to ensure a smooth weaning

According to Dr Shrishailesh Mantur, here are a few steps to ensure a smooth weaning process:

Continue breastfeeding or providing formula to ensure the baby receives adequate nutrition. Solids should complement milk without replacing it entirely, in the early stages.

Begin with single-ingredient foods that are soft and easy to digest, such as pureed vegetables, fruits, and cereals.

Establishing regular mealtimes helps them understand when to expect food and develop healthy eating habits.

As the baby gets used to solids, gradually introduce a variety of foods to ensure a balanced diet, including proteins, grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Around 8-10 months, allow the baby to try self-feeding with finger foods, promoting fine motor skills.

He advised, “Weaning is a gradual process and some babies may take longer to adjust to solids than others. Follow your baby’s cues and be patient. Consult with your pediatrician to ensure you’re meeting your baby’s nutritional needs and to address any concerns you may have. With the right approach, weaning can be a smooth transition to a new stage of growth and exploration for your baby.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Manish Mannan, HOD - Paediatrics and Neonatology at Paras Health in Gurugram, shared, “Deciding when to start weaning your little one is a journey unique to each baby, and it's a mix of milestones and individual cues. As a pediatrician, I suggest introducing solid at 6 months of age. Exclusive breastfeeding is suggested till 6 months of age. Start with one semisolid meal a day and gradually increase it upto 4-5 meals a day. We recommend avoiding sugar and salt till one year of age. I also suggest avoiding all animal proteins including cow milk till one year of age.”

He suggested, “The meals should also be balanced having adequate proportions of carbohydrates, proteins, fat, VitBcomplex and iron rich foods. I recommend boiled Dal plus rice mashed and pureed, boiled pureed veg with rice, pureed fruits. Water after each meal. Remember safety is first so anything that is likely to get stuck in the throat should not be given. All meals should be pureed. It is a good idea for the whole family to try to have at least two meals together, that way the baby will enjoy his meals more. If your baby doesn't tolerate or like a particular food then hold on to that and try something else for now and then try the same food again after a few days.”

Remember, weaning isn't a race. It's about gently transitioning from milk to solids while keeping your baby happy and healthy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.