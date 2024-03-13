World Kidney Day 2024: 5 best fruits for healthy kidneys

World Kidney Day is observed every year on the second Thursday of March to spread awareness around the importance of kidney health and the various diseases that can affects its normal function. This year, the day is being observed on March 14. A well-crafted kidney diet is essential to maintain the kidney function and prevent further damage to the crucial organ. People with kidney disease should monitor their diet and make sure to adopt a low sodium and potassium diet. (Also read | World Kidney Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know) The best fruits for kidney health are pomegranates, strawberries, blueberries, cherries, apples, and citrus fruits, says Ayurveda expert Dr Dimple Jangda.(Unsplash)

Fruits with high antioxidant properties, and low in phosphorus and sodium must be preferred for kidney health. A high salt diet can also increase the amount of calcium lost in urine, which can cause kidney stones. While healthy kidneys remove extra phosphorus from the blood, when it remains in your blood, it can increase risk of heart disease, weak bones, joint pain and even death.

Not all fruits are good for people with chronic kidney disease. Those high in potassium like apricots, bananas, cantaloupes, and dates must be avoided by them. Many dried fruits are also high in potassium and carbohydrates, which can increase blood sugar levels.

Berries, cherries, grapes, plums, apples, cauliflower, onions, eggplant, turnips, lean meats (poultry, fish), eggs, unsalted seafood are among the foods that are good for people with kidney disease.

Best fruits for kidney health

"When you are focusing on kidney health, you must select foods that are rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin K. Low levels of vitamin C and K have been linked to kidney disease. Also ensure to select fruits that have antioxidant properties and are low in phosphorus and sodium to reduce stress on the kidney. The best fruits for kidney health are pomegranates, strawberries, blueberries, cherries, apples, and citrus fruits," says Ayurveda expert Dr Dimple Jangda in an interview with HT Digital.

1. Pomegranate

Pomegranate is loaded with antioxidants which helps reduce inflammation in the body. It can improve blood pressures, reduce cholesterol and is excellent for heart health. It is high in potassium and is low in phosphorus and sodium, thus making it ideal for kidney health. It has an astringent bitter cleansing quality which is good for tissues.

2. Berries

Berries are also excellent for kidney health, as they are low in sodium and phosphorus. They have an astringent quality which helps in tightening the tissues and reducing water retention. Strawberries, blackberries, acai berries are a rich source of Vitamin C, manganese, folate, potassium, and antioxidants. Since they are low in calories and rich in fibre, you can consume a small bowl every day. Ensure to eat them when it's seasonal.

3. Apples

Apples are also low in potassium and phosphorus making it healthy and safe for kidney health. You can have raw apples or even stewed apples if you have symptoms of constipation. It's also a good source of Vitamin C and fibre.

4. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like orange, lemon, and grapefruit are a great addition to your diet for improving kidney health. They are a rich source of Vitamin C, which helps prevent formation of kidney stones. In many homes, it is a practice to consume lemon squeezed in warm water on an empty stomach to cleanse the digestive system and the urinary tract of toxins, and undigested waste.

5. Avocado

Although The National Kidney Foundation recommends avocado, this fruit is high in potassium. If you have any kidney health issues, it is advisable to speak to your doctor before consuming this fruit. If you don’t have any specific kidney ailments, consume avocado in moderation for the healthy fat, fibre and antioxidant content in it.

"Other fruits that are good for your kidney health include fruits like pears, peaches, nectarines, mandarins, watermelon, cherries, grapes, pineapples. Pineapples in fact contain bromelain, a digestive enzyme that can help dissolve kidney stones. It’s a good source of Vitamin C which prevents kidney related ailments and boosts your overall immunity and health," concludes Dr Jangda.