News / Lifestyle / Health / World Kidney Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

World Kidney Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 13, 2024 12:53 PM IST

World Kidney Day 2024: From history to significance, here's all that you need to know about this important day.

World Kidney Day 2024: Kidneys are one of the most important organs of the body. They help in removing the toxins from the body and keeping it fit and healthy. They also help in producing urine and controlling the levels of many elements in the blood. They also help in regulating blood pressure. It is important to create awareness about kidney health and make people understand the significance of doing regular check-ups to understand the state of their kidney health. Every year, World Kidney Day is observed to create awareness about kidneys and their importance for our health. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Every year, World Kidney Day is observed on the second Thursday of the month of March.(Freepik)

Date:

Every year, World Kidney Day is observed on the second Thursday of the month of March. This year, the special day falls on March 14.

History:

In 2006, the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF) launched a campaign with the tagline – Are your kidneys okay? The intention was to create awareness about the importance of maintaining good kidney health and avoid health complications. Since then, World Kidney Day has been celebrated every year where awareness about early detection of kidney disorders and importance of kidney check-ups is raised.

Significance:

The best way to celebrate the special day is by going for a kidney check-up and understanding the state of kidney health we are in. We can also study more about the dangers of kidney diseases and the precautionary measures we can take. That will help us to create more awareness. The day also aims to create more access to kidney treatment for everyone, and foster initiatives to encourage early kidney disease detection. It also helps educate people about the risk factors and the significance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

