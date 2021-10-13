World Sight Day: Improve your eyesight with these 5 Ayurvedic herbs

We live in a day and age, where our mornings start with checking our WhatsApp messages, and end with scrolling through social media. Between these hours, we hustle hard, but remember everything (almost) requires screen time. In that case, our eyes do not get the kind of rest they should. No wonder, you see an increasing number of people wearing glasses and contact lenses today. But the fact is no one likes to wear them. So, what do we do? As always, we turn to natural remedies to help us out. And this time around, we are going to focus on the power of herbs to improve eyesight.

HERE ARE SOME HERBS YOU MUST KNOW ABOUT:

1. Ginkgo biloba

This is one of the best Ayurvedic remedies to improve eyesight.It doesn’t just improve vision, but also protects you from glaucoma and macular degeneration. Some research also goes on to show that it can work for those suffering from retinopathy. It is a no-no for children or diabetics!

2. Wild asparagus

If good eyesight is on your mind, do not miss out on wild asparagus. It improves vision like no other, and gives you shiny and bright eyes too! Mix a teaspoon of wild asparagus with some honey, and sip on it every single day with a cup of warm cow milk. Practice this habit for a few months, and you’ll see a huge difference!

3. Eyebright

This herb has been in use since time immemorial to improve eyesight. In fact, most products or foods that are good for your eyes have eyebright as the primary ingredient. As per a South African study, eyebright drops can help in the rapid recovery from conjunctivitis. So the next time you find yourself struggling with a red eye, you know what to do!

4. Bilberry

This herb is said to contain potent antioxidant flavonoids called anthocyanins, just like blueberries and cranberries. In fact, it is believed that during World War II, Royal Air Force pilots consumed bilberry jam that helped to improve their night vision. In fact, another study found out that anthocyanins from another berry—black currant (Ribes nigrum)—helped in the quick adaptation to the dark and also reduced eye fatigue.

5. Coleus

This herb is said to reduce the production of fluid in the eye, which reduces pressure from potential glaucoma.

(This story is written by Geetika Sachdev. For more health-related stories visit, HealthShots.com)