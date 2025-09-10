World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Psychiatrist debunks 10 myths about suicidal thoughts

World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Observed on September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day aims to raise awareness about the seriousness of suicide and highlight strategies for prevention. However, suicidal thoughts and behaviours are often surrounded by myths and misconceptions, making effective prevention more challenging. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neha Aggarwal, psychiatrist, Fortis Manesar busted common myths about suicidal thoughts to raise more awareness. Also read | World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Psychiatrist explains 5 early warning signs you should never ignore World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Suicides can be prevented.(Pexels)

Myth 1: Talking about suicide will make someone more likely to do it.

Fact: Talking openly about suicidal thoughts can actually help reduce the risk by giving people a chance to express their pain, feel heard, and become more aware of their feelings.

Myth 2: People who talk about suicide just want attention.

Fact: Most people who talk about suicide want support, not drama. It’s a cry for help, not attention-seeking.

Myth 3: Suicide is a sign of weakness or cowardice.

Fact: Suicidal thoughts stem from intense emotional pain and mental health struggles, not character flaws.

Myth 4: Suicide can’t be prevented.

Fact: It is preventable with timely intervention, mental health treatment, and support.

On Wolrd Suicide Prevention Day, we break the stigma around mental health issues.(Shutterstock)

Myth 5: Only young people are at risk.

Fact: Suicide affects all age groups. Youth may be vulnerable, but statistics show higher rates among middle-aged and older adults.

Myth 6: Many people who refuse help don’t want to live.

Fact: Refusing help can be a defense mechanism or a sign of shame. Persistent support and patience can encourage them to accept help eventually.

Myth 7: Suicide is always the result of one single cause.

Fact: Suicide is usually the result of multiple factors, mental health issues, trauma, stress, and social circumstances. Understanding this complexity is key to prevention.

Myth 8: Suicide happens without warning signs.

Fact: There are often warning signs like talking about death, mood swings, social withdrawal, and engaging in risky behaviors. Recognizing these signs allows for timely support.

Myth 9: Restricting access to lethal means doesn’t help.

Fact: Limiting access to firearms, medication, or other methods can prevent impulsive suicide attempts and save lives. Even a short delay can give someone the time to seek help. Also read | Need to treat suicide as a public health problem

Myth 10: Mental health treatment doesn’t reduce suicide risk.

Fact: Many times, suicide is linked to underlying depression, anxiety, or poor coping skills. With timely treatment, such as therapy, medication, and healthy coping strategies, the risk can be greatly reduced. Research shows that mental health treatment makes recovery possible and helps individuals regain balance and hope in life

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.