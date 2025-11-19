World Toilet Day 2025: WHO emphasizes importance of proper sanitation

World Toilet Day is being observed in multiple cities across the globe on Wednesday, November 19. While this may lead to some guffaws among people, the importance of toilets is no laughing matter. The World Health Organization (WHO) shared some eye-opening facts about toilets and what the lack of them means for the health of people around the globe. WHO emphasizes importance of proper sanitation on World Toilet Day 2025.(AFP/Fabrice COFFRINI )

As per the WHO, 3.4 billion people around the world are still without a ‘safe’ toilet. This means that 1.4 million people die every year due to ‘inadequate access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH)’.

Diarrhoeal disease is the biggest culprit, accounting for over two-thirds of deaths caused by ‘WASH’, numbering over a million. Even more shockingly, around 1000 children under the age of five die every day due to diseases caused by ‘unsafe’ WASH.

The challenge is only getting tougher with climate change causing floods and droughts. However, access to good, functional toilets is, as per the WHO, a human right.

“On this World Toilet Day, let us commit to accelerating progress: investing in toilets fit for the future, and ensuring that every person, in every place, can count on safe sanitation,” Dr. Rüdiger Krech, a senior director at WHO, said.

Absence of toilets globally

The World Population Review presents startling facts about the absence of proper toilets around the world. Africa seems to be the most inadequately sanitized region on the planet. Niger is at the top as the country with the highest percentage of population without toilets – 65 per cent.

Chad (63 per cent) and South Sudan (60 per cent) also have a majority of its citizens without proper sanitation. Benin – with 49 percent – is at fourth and Sao Tome and Principe – with 42 percent – rounds out the top five.

In fact, the top 10 countries in terms of the highest percentage of population without toilets are all African. Kiribati, at No. 11, is the highest-ranked non-African country on the list. This list is based on data available in 2022. Hopefully, the situation has improved since.

FAQs:

What is World Toilet Day?

World Toilet Day is meant to create awareness about the importance of toilets and proper sanitation for people around the world.

When was World Toilet Day celebrated for the first time?

In 2001, but it became an annual event in 2013.

