Researchers discover unexpected link between root canal and heart health

The way to prevent diabetes and heart diseases in yourself may lie through your teeth. Research published in the Journal of Translational Medicine revealed that a successful root canal procedure may lead to improved blood sugar, cholesterol and inflammation. The study focused on apical periodontitis, an inflammation around the root of the tooth.(Representative image/Unsplash)

These three conditions are deeply linked to heart ailments. Improvements in these markers cause a person’s chances of suffering from diabetes or cardiac issues to decrease.

“Our research shows that treating an infected tooth does far more than relieve pain. It can improve your overall health,” Sadia Niazi, the lead author of the study, said, as per Everyday Health.

Also read: Ultra-processed food may lead to health conditions like obesity, diabetes, heart disease and more: Study

Does a root canal improve cardiovascular health?

The key to understanding how a dental procedure can improve a person’s cardiovascular health lies in understanding the link between dental problems and heart ailments. The researchers focused on apical periodontitis, an inflammation around the root of the tooth, in this study.

The low-grade inflammation caused by this condition can lead to alterations in how the body processes sugar and also increase the chances of heart disease. However, a root canal procedure to treat this can have far-reaching effects on the cardiometabolic health of an individual.

The study involved 65 individuals who did not have diabetes, heart disease or metabolic syndrome. They all underwent a root canal procedure. Blood was drawn from them prior to this procedure and at regular intervals after it.

It was clear that there were improvements in markers of blood sugar, cholesterol, fatty acids and inflammation.

The researchers concluded that infection in the teeth causes bacteria to enter the bloodstream, causing metabolism-related problems. When the infection at the root of the problem is treated and inflammation is removed, the bacteria disappear from the bloodstream, and overall health improves.

Also read: New study warns chronic kidney disease is spreading faster than health systems can diagnose or treat

When is a root canal needed?

A root canal is a dental procedure required when a person experiences pain due to an infection in the teeth, the NHS website informs. The infection can be caused by various factors. These include tooth decay, gum disease, damaged teeth and abscesses.

Root canal involves drilling a hole in the infected tooth and removing the infected part or draining the abscess. Once this is done, a filling is put in and sealed. In case of a severe infection, a crown may be needed to cap off the infected tooth.

Keeping good dental hygiene can reduce the risk of tooth infection. But if you still contract it, a root canal is a simple and straightforward way to treat it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.