World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Expert offers insights on causes and prevention of TB

World Tuberculosis Day 2022: The day, observed on March 24 every year. Focuses on spreading awareness of the severity of the disease and the actions that should be taken in order to curb the spread of it. Tuberculosis, also referred to as TB, is a lung infection causes by a bacterium known as Mycobacterium tuberculosis. This bacterium is transmitted through infected droplets in the air which is then inhaled by a person, which causes the infection.

This year, World Tuberculosis Day focuses on the theme of - 'Invest to End TB. Save Lives.’ The disease, first referred to as the white plague, was discovered in March 24, 1882 by Dr. Robert Koch. It is believed that the lung infection was been around for more than 3 million years and is known by different names in different civilisations.

Tuberculosis symptoms differ from person to person. Majority of the people infected with Mycobacterium tuberculosis do not show any symptoms of the infection. However, the most common symptoms are constant coughing for more than two to three weeks, coughing up blood, feeling weak, losing weight and night sweats. But what are the main causes and the ways of prevention of TB?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Arunesh Kumar, HOD & senior consultant, pulmonology, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram said that the infection-causing bacterium spreads through air, by the act of sneezing, coughing or speaking. Once diagnosed with TB, the following steps can be taken to cure it completely:

Vaccination with BCG.

Improving the air circulation in indoor spaces.

Treating latent infection before it becomes active in selected cases.

Maintaining good nutrition.

Wearing mask when out and about.

Visit a physician if one has symptoms such as unexplained cough for more than 3 weeks, chest pain, fatigue, coughing up blood, sweating at night, fever, loss of appetite, and weight loss.

