Yoga asanas for complete relaxation: Malaika Arora’s trainer shares tips

Yoga helps in relaxing the mind and the body. The fitness routine, recommended by multiple health experts for its many benefits, is known for targeting specific muscle groups and strengthening the body. It also helps in inducing better sleep and alleviating the symptoms of chronic illnesses. When practiced on a regular basis, yoga helps in stretching the body and calming the mind as well. Yoga is also known for its brilliant effects on the mind. It helps in inducing relaxation and making us feel better instantly. However, sometimes workouts can cause fatigue and tiredness. Sometimes we may feel that inflexible and soreness in the body. In those cases, yoga comes to rescue.

Sarvesh Shashi, yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities including Malaika Arora, is known for sharing yoga and health-related tips, tricks and insights on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. On Saturday, Sarvesh addressed fatigue and soreness left on the body by workouts and spoke about yoga asanas that can help in relaxing the body. “Feeling overwhelmed with your workouts? Turn to yoga and find comfort in the stillness of your practice. Practice these 3 asanas for relaxation,” read an excerpt of his post. Take a look at the yoga asanas recommended by Sarvesh:

Makarasana

Viparita Karani

Marjaryasana Bitilasana

The yoga asanas suggested by Sarvesh Shashi come with multiple health benefits. Makarasana, also known as Crocodile Pose, helps in relieving stress and lower back pain. It also helps in alleviating asthma symptoms and calming the mind. Viparita Karani, on the other hand, helps in healing mild anxiety, arthritis, digestive issues, headaches, hypertension and symptoms of depression. Marjaryasana Bitilasana, also known as Cat Cow Pose, helps in strengthening the spine and neck, and creating emotional balance. It also helps in increasing coordination of the muscles and improving posture and balance of the body.