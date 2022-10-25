Last solar eclipse of 2022 LIVE updates: Here's when, where, how to watch the Surya Grahan and myths about it
Last solar eclipse of 2022 LIVE updates: As India and other places in the world gear up to witness a partial solar eclipse on October 25, here's all you need to know about the when, where and how to watch the last Surya Grahan of 2022 and myths about it that you should stop believing
For the uninitiated, a partial solar eclipse is one where the Earth moves through the lunar penumbra as the moon travels between the earth and the sun. It is referred to as ‘partial’ because the moon does not block the entirety of the sun, when witnessed from the Earth.
After Diwali on October 24, India will witness a partial solar eclipse which will also be visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, North-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Indian Ocean. However, one should not witness it from the naked eye, even for a short time as it can cause serious damage to your eyes.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 25, 2022 10:23 AM IST
Interesting fact about solar eclipses
According to Physics Professor Richard Olenick, PhD at University of Dallas, local animals and birds often prepare for sleep or behave confusedly during an eclipse and local temperatures often drop 20 degrees or more near totality.
-
Oct 25, 2022 10:19 AM IST
Will eclipse poison any food that is prepared during the event?
NASA scientists debunk the myth saying, “Related to the false idea of harmful solar rays is that during a total solar eclipse, some kind of radiation is produced that will harm your food. If that were the case, the same radiations would harm the food in your pantry, or crops in the field. The basic idea is that total solar eclipses are terrifying and their ghostly green coronae look frightening, so it is natural to want to make up fearful stories about them and look for coincidences among events around you. If someone is accidentally food-poisoned with potato salad during an eclipse, some might argue that the event was related to the eclipse itself even though hundreds of other people at the same location were not at all affected.”
-
Oct 25, 2022 10:18 AM IST
Solar Eclipse on October 25: How to align your karmas based on your zodiac sign
A partial solar eclipse will be taking place on October 25, 2022, just a day after Diwali. Click here to know how align your karmas based on your zodiac sign.
-
Oct 25, 2022 10:17 AM IST
Five lakh devotees expected to take holy dip during Kurukshetra solar eclipse mela
Deputy commissioner (DC) Shantanu Sharma said that the solar eclipse will be seen from 4:27 pm to 5:39 pm on Tuesday when devotees will reach the Brahma Sarovar, Sannihit Sarovar, Jyotisar Tirtha, Pehowa Tirtha and other sites of the district. Read about the event here
-
Oct 25, 2022 09:38 AM IST
Safe to watch solar eclipse with sunglasses? Here's what NASA says
NASA says that other than when the moon completely blocks the Sun in a total eclipse, it can be dangerous to look directly at the Sun and recommends using specialised eye protection for solar viewing. Read more here
-
Oct 25, 2022 09:36 AM IST
Bengaluru to witness solar eclipse for 45 minutes: Report
The report added that even in 1995, there was a solar eclipse that occurred on Deepavali. Read more here
-
Oct 25, 2022 09:34 AM IST
Solar Eclipse 2022: When is the partial Solar Eclipse? Find out duration, city-wise timings, when and where to watch
Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: The partial Solar Eclipse will take place after Diwali 2022. Most parts of the country will be able to witness the eclipse. Click here to find out the date, duration, city-wise timings, when and where to watch, and other details inside.
-
Oct 25, 2022 09:28 AM IST
Solar Eclipse on October 25: Find out Indian cities that will witness partial eclipse and Surya Grahan Sutak Time
Solar Eclipse on October 25: After Diwali, India and a few other places in the world will witness a partial Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan on October 25. Click here to find out which Indian cities will see the eclipse and the Sutak timing inside.