Saturday, Sep 07, 2019

One of Odisha’s conjoined twins, now separated, plays football with hospital staff. Video wins Twitter

Just before the duo left for home, one of them shared a light-hearted moment with the hospital staff.

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jaga, one of the twins, playing football with hospital staff.
Jaga, one of the twins, playing football with hospital staff. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

After spending more than two years in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jaga and Baliya finally are on their way home. The craniopagus twins were joined at head and were separated after a marathon of complicated surgeries.

It took a team of 125 doctors to detail out a proper plan to carry out the surgical separation. Now, the twins are on their way back to Odisha.

Just before the duo left for home, one of them shared a light-hearted moment with the hospital staff. The moment was captured on camera and later shared on Twitter by ANI. The video, which is now winning people’s hearts, shows one of the twins, Jaga, playing football in the corridor of the hospital.

Here’s the video:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has collected over 11,000 views – and still counting. People are dropping all sorts of comments on the post. Take a look at what they are tweeting:

The twins Jaga-Kalia were admitted in AIIMS, Delhi on July 2017. They were surgically separated by doctors in two phases.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 16:00 IST

