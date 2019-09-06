Odisha’s conjoined twins, now separated, return home after 2 years

india

Two years after they were separated from each other in India’s first craniopagus surgery, conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia would be discharged from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS Delhi) for further treatment in a state government-run medical college and hospital in Odisha.

The twins Jaga-Kalia of Milipada village under Phiringia block in Kandhamal district were admitted in AIIMS, Delhi, in July 2017, where they were surgically separated by more than 20 doctors in two phases. They were being treated there since then.

The state government had to bring back the twins to Odisha after their parents wanted to return home to be with their relatives. The twins are scheduled to reach Odisha on September 27 and will travel by the Rajdhani Express.

“Once the twins reach Cuttack on September 7, all necessary steps will be taken to provide treatment to Jaga and Kalia. We would follow treatment protocol that the AIIMS Delhi doctors have prescribed for them. A team of AIIMS doctors will also accompany the twins to Cuttack,” said CBK Mohanty, Superintendent, SCB Medical College and Hospital.

“Expert doctors, under the supervision of neurosurgeon Sudhansu Mishra will provide all necessary treatments to the twins at a special room set up for them at the hospital.”

While there has been considerable improvement in the health condition of Jaga, Kalia’s recovery was comparatively slower. According to doctors, it would take Kalia six more months to recover fully.

Initially, the state government had decided to shift them to the AIIMS Bhubaneswar, but the idea was dropped after the authorities said that they do not have the required advanced care facilities and infrastructure necessary to provide treatment to the twins.

