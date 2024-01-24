5 ways to keep your pet mentally stimulated

Not just humans, dogs are prone to mental health illnesses like depression and anxiety too. One of the reasons of diminished brain health in pets is lack of mental stimulation. Boredom and loneliness in dogs can promote destructive behaviour and aggression in them. Just as you plan walks and other workouts with your pooch, it's equally important to provide mental stimulation to them. There are numerous ways of keeping your furry friend engaged. From teaching them new tricks to travelling with them, here are ways you can work on your pet's mental health and boost their happiness in long run. (Also read: 5 ways to help street dogs survive harsh winters) Caring for your beloved companion involves more than ensuring their physical well-being; it's equally crucial to provide mental stimulation for your dog. (Freepik)

"Caring for your beloved companion involves more than ensuring their physical well-being; it's equally crucial to provide mental stimulation for your dog. There are numerous ways to enhance the mental well-being of our furry friends," says Dr Umesh Kallahali, Small Animal Consultant, Mars Petcare India.

Here are tips for pet parents to become responsible caretakers and ensuring happiness and health of their furry companions.

TIPS TO KEEP YOUR PET MENTALLY STIMULATED

1. Pets and toys

Dogs truly enjoy playing with toys, especially those that challenge them mentally. Toys like puzzle feeders and interactive toys are excellent for keeping your dog entertained and mentally stimulated. Make sure to choose toys made from safe materials to ensure your dog and cat's well-being. Always keep an eye on your furry friend while they play to ensure they stay safe and have a good time.

2. Playing with your pets

Playing with your pet and spending quality time is a fun and essential part of strengthening your bond with them. Games like hide and seek or treasure hunts can be exciting for your pets, taking them out for a walk. However, avoid letting play become too rough, as it may inadvertently give your dog permission to behave in a way that others might not appreciate later on. Steer clear of playing with stones, especially with young dogs, to prevent the risk of breaking their teeth.

3. Traveling with your pet

Going on vacation without your pet is challenging, especially when they give you those sad eyes. If you decide to travel with your pet, ensure you know how to take care of them and meet their needs during the journey. Some hotels even pamper pets with special services. To ensure a smooth and enjoyable adventure, plan ahead and make sure both you and your pet are prepared for the journey. Ensure that you choose pet-friendly hotels which also offer other facilities for your dogs. Carry packaged pet food to ensure that their nutrition is taken care of.

4. Meeting other pets and friends

It's important for your dog to socialise with other pets and make friends. Whether it's at puppy school, in the neighbourhood, at parks, or exploring the countryside, interacting with others helps your dog become more comfortable around different animals and people, also leading to a happier pet.

5. Teaching new tricks and agility training

Engage your dog's mind by teaching them new tricks and incorporating agility training. This not only keeps them mentally stimulated but also strengthens the bond between you and your furry friend. It's a fun way to challenge them, engaged and keep them active.