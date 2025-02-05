Diabetes and hypertension in pets: Nutritionist shares guide to prevent these conditions in your furry friends

In today's fast-paced world, our pets often share more than just our living space, they share our lifestyle. As cases of diabetes and hypertension in furry companions rise, it's becoming clear that a balanced diet is more than just a luxury; it's a necessity. (Also read: Irrationally scared of dogs? Understanding cynophobia and dog behaviours to build confidence ) Healthy diets key to preventing diabetes and hypertension in pets, expert says. (Unsplash)

Is diabetes genetic or epigenetic?

"While diseases like diabetes and hypertension are thought to be genetic, diabetes is very rare or virtually absent in dogs and cats that are fed freshly cooked, grain-free diets consisting of meat, bone, organs and vegetables. Diet is definitely one of the epigenetic factors when it comes to diabetes," says Pet Nutritionist Anjali Kalachand.

Anjali further shared with HT Lifestyle insights into crafting diets that help prevent these common yet serious conditions, ensuring that our four-legged friends lead healthier, happier lives.

Diet and lifestyle tips for healthier pets

Ensure the diet is fresh and made with species-appropriate ingredients. Dogs are omnivores (or facultative carnivores), and cats are obligate carnivores. Therefore, the mainstay of their diet should be meat protein. They, in fact, do not need starchy carbohydrates in their meals- these could be beneficial in certain cases, but not in very large amounts.

Pets are increasingly sharing our lifestyle, leading to rising cases of diabetes and hypertension.(Unsplash)