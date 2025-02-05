Diabetes and hypertension in pets: Nutritionist shares guide to prevent these conditions in your furry friends
A pet nutritionist reveals essential diet and lifestyle tips to help prevent diabetes and hypertension, keeping your furry friend healthier and happier.
In today's fast-paced world, our pets often share more than just our living space, they share our lifestyle. As cases of diabetes and hypertension in furry companions rise, it's becoming clear that a balanced diet is more than just a luxury; it's a necessity. (Also read: Irrationally scared of dogs? Understanding cynophobia and dog behaviours to build confidence )
Is diabetes genetic or epigenetic?
"While diseases like diabetes and hypertension are thought to be genetic, diabetes is very rare or virtually absent in dogs and cats that are fed freshly cooked, grain-free diets consisting of meat, bone, organs and vegetables. Diet is definitely one of the epigenetic factors when it comes to diabetes," says Pet Nutritionist Anjali Kalachand.
Anjali further shared with HT Lifestyle insights into crafting diets that help prevent these common yet serious conditions, ensuring that our four-legged friends lead healthier, happier lives.
Diet and lifestyle tips for healthier pets
- Ensure the diet is fresh and made with species-appropriate ingredients. Dogs are omnivores (or facultative carnivores), and cats are obligate carnivores. Therefore, the mainstay of their diet should be meat protein. They, in fact, do not need starchy carbohydrates in their meals- these could be beneficial in certain cases, but not in very large amounts.
- Often, we feed treats to our pets without reading the labels – avoid treats with wheat, gluten, starchy carbs, preservatives, colouring and high sodium content. Stick to clean treats that are preservative-free. Moving a dog or cat who has diabetes to a fresh species-appropriate diet may not reverse diabetes completely but could help reduce the insulin dosage.
- The other epigenetic factor is obesity, which can be managed by feeding your pet the right diet, one that's free from starchy carbs and fillers, while ensuring the proper caloric intake. If you're unsure how much to feed your pet, check out A Petter Life’s Calorie Calculator for guidance.
- Help maintain blood sugar levels and keep weight in check with a regular exercise schedule and playtime. For cats, you can encourage movement with cat trees to climb, and scratching poles and climbing structures encourage movement as they would in their natural habitat.
- Regular blood tests are important in order to monitor this so as to ensure that diabetes or hypertension are caught early
- Hypertension is often secondary to other conditions like diabetes, kidney disease, and hyperthyroidism. Managing the primary conditions can prevent the onset of hypertension.
- And finally, chronic stress can also cause hypertension – so try to keep your dog's environment as calm as possible. Again, engage in activities that help relaxation, like exercise, sniffing, and other interactive puzzle games.