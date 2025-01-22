Irrationally scared of dogs? Understanding cynophobia and dog behaviours to build confidence

Dogs are man’s best friend. The furry, adorable canine companions are cute and know how to melt hearts with their irresistible puppy eyes and wagging tails. Dog lovers find it adorable. They are loyal and provide a sense of security. But not everyone perceives dogs through the lens of safety. Cynophobia is the fear of dogs.(PC: Pexels)

For some people, the very presence of a dog triggers intense feelings of anxiety and fear. This is called cynophobia- an irrational fear of dogs. Some may misunderstand cynophobia as a dislike for dogs, but it’s much more debilitating than that. It impacts daily life in extreme cases.

In an interview with HT, Dr Arti Anand, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, explained more about cynophobia and why it happens.

Understanding cynophobia-fear of dogs

People get cynophobia get full-blown panic attacks when they see dogs.(PC: Pexels)

Cynophobia is just like another phobia, like your phobia for spiders, but this one is for dogs. The reaction to a dog nearby is so intense that sometimes it may escalate into a full-blown panic. So let’s understand in depth what it is actually like.

Dr Arti Anand explained, “Cynophobia is an irrational and extreme fear of dogs. People with this anxiety disorder feel anxious when they think about, see or encounter a dog. Some of the symptoms of Cynophobia are crying, screaming feelings of choking, dizziness, dry mouth, increased sweating, heart palpitations, and a person may feel chest pain. They may have full-blown panic attacks when they hear a dog bark or see a dog roaming in their vicinity. In severe cases may stop going out of the house and remain isolated as they worry about encountering a dog. It involves excessive fear of an event or a situation that won’t necessarily cause them harm or maybe harmless situations in reality. Cynophobia is a specific phobia disorder which is classified under DSM-TR.”

Reasons for fear of dog

No fear just happens out of the blue, there's a deep psychological reason behind it. For those suffering from cynophobia, it’s not just a casual discomfort, but a complex emotional response that can be linked to past traumas.

Dr Anand described the reasons behind this and said, “It can be developed out of fear generated by negative experiences with dogs, genetics, and environmental factors. If a person has a negative encounter with a dog like being chased or threatened, or seeing others chased or bitten by a dog or any other traumatic encounter then he/she can develop cynophobia. The terrifying memories can return whenever they see or think of a dog.”

Behaviour of dogs

Studying the dog behaviour can dispell some of that intense fear.(PC: Pexels)

One of the ways to approach this fear is by understanding the behaviour of dogs. Gaining insight into how dogs communicate with their body language, which can provide a reality check for those with cynophobia.

By learning how dogs express themselves through movements, sounds, and facial expressions, people can better distinguish between friendly gestures and potential threats. It will also dispel any fear.

In an interview with HT, Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Vet, Zigly shared positive and aggressive behaviours in dogs to look out for.

Positive behaviours

Happy and relaxed dogs often display open and friendly body language. Key signs include:

Tail wagging: A loose, sweeping motion (not stiff or rapid.)

A loose, sweeping motion (not stiff or rapid.) Relaxed posture: No tension in the body, with a calm and approachable demeanour.

No tension in the body, with a calm and approachable demeanour. Soft eyes: Squinting or blinking softly, without direct or intense staring.

Squinting or blinking softly, without direct or intense staring. Friendly gestures: Coming forward with ears slightly back, and an open mouth resembling a “smile.”

Dr Saraswat emphasized that it’s crucial to approach slowly and let the dog come to you, rather than rushing toward them.

Aggressive behaviours

Rigid body posture: Muscles tensed, standing stiffly.

Muscles tensed, standing stiffly. Ears pinned back or forward: Depending on the breed, both indicate heightened alertness or aggression.

Depending on the breed, both indicate heightened alertness or aggression. Bared teeth: Lips pulled back, growling or snarling.

Lips pulled back, growling or snarling. Direct staring: Intense, unblinking eye contact.

Intense, unblinking eye contact. Raised hackles: Fur along the back standing upright.

Fur along the back standing upright. Tail position: Either high and stiff or low and tucked, depending on the type of aggression (offensive or defensive.)

Dr Saraswat advised that in such situations, it’s important to avoid making direct eye contact or sudden movements.

How to approach dogs

What may seem easy for others, may be a huge daunting task who are scared of dogs, regardless of how much they love dogs. Dr Saraswat shared a detailed guide on how to approach dogs. It's easy and the step-by-step guide is helpful.

Observe their body language: Only approach if the dog looks relaxed.

Only approach if the dog looks relaxed. Approach slowly and sideways: Avoid walking straight toward them, as this can feel intimidating.

Avoid walking straight toward them, as this can feel intimidating. Extend your hand gently: Allow the dog to sniff your hand before making any contact.

Allow the dog to sniff your hand before making any contact. Avoid sudden movements: Speak in a calm, soothing tone

Speak in a calm, soothing tone First contact: A gentle scratch under the chin or on the chest is better than a head rub, which some dogs may perceive as a threat.

A gentle scratch under the chin or on the chest is better than a head rub, which some dogs may perceive as a threat. Offering treats: Using biscuits or food as an icebreaker can help, but avoid placing your hand too close to the dog’s mouth initially. Tossing the treat near them can build trust.

What to do in case of an emergency

One of the worst-case, nightmarish scenarios for people with cynophobia is when dogs start to act aggressively, bark, or worse, chase to bite or attack. It's common for the fear to turn into a full-blown panic attack for those who are already terrified of dogs.

So what to do?

Let's see what both the psychiatrist and vet have to say about it.

Dr Anand said, “When a dog tries to chase or bark a person can try to calm down. Do not run and try avoiding eye contact with the dog. ⁠Do not panic, do deep breathing exercises and walk away slowly. Back away slowly because dogs chase people to scare them away, if you stand still and back away calmly the dog will eventually back away from you.”

She also recommended trying exposure therapy and cognitive behaviour therapy with the help of a clinical psychologist if this fear of dogs turns extreme.

The vet, Dr Saraswat told to use commands to control the dog's behaviour. He listed out the following steps in case a dire emergency ever arises:

Do not run: Running may trigger the dog’s prey drive, making them more likely to chase.

Running may trigger the dog’s prey drive, making them more likely to chase. Avoid eye contact: Direct staring can be perceived as a challenge or threat.

Direct staring can be perceived as a challenge or threat. Stand still: Adopt a neutral posture by standing sideways to the dog. Keep your arms crossed or at your sides to avoid seeming confrontational.

Adopt a neutral posture by standing sideways to the dog. Keep your arms crossed or at your sides to avoid seeming confrontational. Use a firm voice: Speak in a calm, assertive tone, saying commands like “No” or “Stop.”

Speak in a calm, assertive tone, saying commands like “No” or “Stop.” Calm gestures: Slowly back away without sudden movements, ensuring you don’t turn your back completely.

Slowly back away without sudden movements, ensuring you don’t turn your back completely. De-escalate: If possible, toss an object or treat to distract the dog while creating distance.

If possible, toss an object or treat to distract the dog while creating distance. Seek help: If the situation escalates, call for assistance immediately.

