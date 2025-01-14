Letting your dog lick your face can be dangerous: Study reveals potential health risk

Many pet owners are in the habit of showering their dogs with kisses and even letting the dogs lick their faces. While it may seem affectionate, this is particularly harmful to your health. A study from Pennsylvania State University, published in Zoonoses and Public Health, revealed that household dogs could carry and spread antibiotic-resistant strains of Salmonella, even though they appear healthy. Dogs frequently show affection by licking faces. (Shutterstock)

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria in dogs

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that may cause diarrhoea, stomach aches in humans.Apparently, dogs despite seeming healthy carry salmonella bacteria which is resistant to antibiotics. It is dangerous as they are comparatively harder to treat if they cause infections.

The researchers examined 87 dogs between the span of 2017 and 2023 and found 82 types of salmonella that cause human illness. This type of bacteria carries a particular gene which renders the traditional antibiotics used by doctors ineffective. They also found that 39% of healthy dogs carried a particular gene called shdA which enabled them to carry this bacteria in their intestines. For an extended time, they may not even show any signs of illness and appear healthy. So humans may get exposed to this bacteria either through their feces. Sometimes, when they lick themselves, the bacteria goes into their saliva. So humans are exposed when they are in direct contact, like a dog licking human's face.

Precautions

Maintaining good hygiene after interacting with dog is important.(Shutterstock)

Since there’s a possibility of dogs carrying this bacteria that may cause illness in humans, the researchers emphasized the importance of good hygiene. Study co-author Nkuchia M’ikanatha said, “This reminds us that simple hygiene practices such as hand washing are needed to protect both our furry friends and ourselves — our dogs are family but even the healthiest pup can carry Salmonella.”

The researchers reassured that they are not against owning a dog. But they reminded that a dog should not be kissed on the lip or be allowed to lick.

Lead researcher Erika Ganda said, “Our goal is not to discourage pet ownership but to ensure that people are aware of potential risks and take simple steps, like practicing good hygiene, to keep both their families and their furry companions safe."

