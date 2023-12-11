close_game
Dogs go for the traditional look at Lagos Dog Festival

Dogs go for the traditional look at Lagos Dog Festival

Reuters | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Lagos
Dec 11, 2023 02:45 PM IST

At a canine festival in Nigeria, the Lagos Dog Festival, dog owners paraded their pets in traditional outfits

Dog lovers in Nigeria paraded their pets in traditional outfits at a canine festival in the commercial capital Lagos at the weekend, as organisers sought to showcase the country's diverse culture and encourage pet ownership.

A dog lover fixes the cap of her dog, dressed in the Igbo chieftaincy outfit at the annual Lagos Dog Carnival, with the theme "Wazobia", in Lagos, Nigeria. (REUTERS)
A dog lover fixes the cap of her dog, dressed in the Igbo chieftaincy outfit at the annual Lagos Dog Carnival, with the theme "Wazobia", in Lagos, Nigeria. (REUTERS)

Jackie Idimogu, chief organiser of the Lagos Dog Festival, said this year's event sought to foster national unity after a disputed presidential election in February exposed Nigeria's tribal faultlines as voting was largely along ethnic lines.

"Because of that we decided to use Lagos Dog Carnival 2023 to celebrate the togetherness of Nigerians, to celebrate that Nigerians have different tribes, different…cultures, but we are still one," Idimogu said.

Pomeranians, Cane Corsos and Siberian Husky were among the dogs on show, parading their outfits at the festival, which is in its fifth year.

A Lhasa Apso, however, took the prize for the best dressed dog for its traditional Igbo attire.

