The importance of balanced diet cannot be emphasised enough in development of body and mind, and when it comes to early years, it assumes even a greater significance. Much like humans, dogs too need the right nutrients for proper development at every stage. Early months in a dog's life are crucial. It is important for pet parents to focus on a diet rich in vitamins, minerals, proteins, lipids and calories to ensure their little puppy grows into a healthy and active dog. So be it adequate protein for growth and repair of their cells, vitamin E that enhances their skin and coat health or DHA that can boost cognitive health of your tiny furball, being well-informed about what goes into your puppy's diet can be extremely helpful. (Also read: 5 ways getting a dog can improve your child's health) Essential nutrients your puppy needs to stay healthy and active(Pixabay)

"Just like humans, dogs also require a balanced and nutritious diet to maintain their health and energy levels. A complete and balanced diet is essential for dogs to stay healthy and active. Pet foods must contain all the crucial nutrients needed by the animal in the correct quantities for its life stage to be considered complete and balanced. Life-stage nutrition means providing animals with the proper sustenance at each stage of their development. Puppies, in particular, need higher levels of vitamins, minerals, proteins, lipids, and calories to grow healthy and active," says Dr. Umesh Kallahali, Small Animal Consultant, Mars Petcare India.

A thoughtfully tailored recipe with the three main hand-picked nutrients plays a significant role in enhancing your puppy's overall health and well-being.

IMPORTANT NUTRIENTS FOR YOUR PUPPY'S DIET

Dr Kallahali shares important nutrients you must include in your puppy's diet:

1. DHA

DHA is a crucial nutrient that plays a significant role in the development of the central nervous system of your puppy. It helps in making your furry friend smarter, sharper, and quicker to learn new tricks. The benefits of DHA are not limited to cognitive functions only but also extend to vital body systems such as the skin, coat, retina, brain, and immune system. Therefore, it is essential to prioritize DHA in your puppy's diet, drawing from rich sources like algae, fish, and other nutrients. By doing so, you are contributing to robust brain growth, improved cognitive abilities, and enhanced visual development, which establishes a sturdy foundation for your pet's overall health.

2. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is an essential nutrient for the health and growth of puppies. It offers several benefits that aid in their development. Acting as a powerful antioxidant, it helps to neutralize free radicals and protect cells from oxidative damage, thereby boosting their immune system. Vitamin E also enhances skin and coat health, leaving your puppy with a shiny appearance. Ensuring that your furry friend gets adequate Vitamin E is crucial to their overall well-being, as it provides them with the necessary support for a happy and healthy life.

3. Proteins

Just like us humans, our furry friends depend on protein for optimal health and strength. Proteins are vital nutrients that help develop, repair, and maintain bodily structures. They also play a crucial role in supporting the immune system. The fact that skin and coat maintenance utilize 30-35% of dietary protein underlines the diverse roles proteins play in keeping our pup's well-being in check.

It is crucial to provide a well-balanced and nutritious diet that suits the specific life stage of your puppy in order to maintain their overall health and well-being.