Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
How often should you brush your pet's teeth? Vet shares complete guide to their oral care

ByAdrija Dey
Apr 28, 2025 01:25 PM IST

Dental toys promote oral health in pets by cleaning teeth and massaging gums while chewing. Regular use prevents plaque buildup and ensures cleaner breath.

While fur maintenance through frequent brushing is one of the key priorities of pet grooming, dental care is also one of the essentials, despite being overlooked occasionally. Oral hygiene not only takes care of dental cleanliness, keeping bad breath at bay, but also prevents painful dental conditions. Oral hygiene ranges from knowing the basics, like the frequency of teeth brushing, to advanced care like oral rinses.

Pets too, require a dedicated oral care routine.(Shutterstock)
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepak Saraswat, HeadVet at Zigly, shared the importance of regular oral care.

He highlighted the serious nature of dental care and elaborated, “Dental disease affects majority of pets by the age of three, yet remains one of the most undertreated health concerns. Poor dental hygiene does not just cause bad breath, it can lead to painful infections, tooth loss, and even damage to vital organs as bacteria enter the bloodstream through inflamed gums.”

Dr Saraswat also shared a detailed guide for an effective oral care routine for pet parents:

1. Daily brushing

One should brush their pets at least three times a week.(Shutterstock)
Just like humans, pets benefit from daily brushing. Using a pet-specific toothbrush and toothpaste (except human toothpaste, it contains ingredients which are toxic to pets). While daily brushing is ideal for both dogs and cats, brushing at least three times a week still provides significant benefits.

2. Regular dental check-ups

Dental exam at least once a year is recommended by experienced veterinarians. Early identification and treatment of dental issues during these check-ups can prevent progression to more serious problems, reduces oral pain, and help avoid systemic health complications such as heart, kidney, or respiratory diseases that can arise from untreated dental infections.

3. Dental treats and chews

Choosing dental chews or treats approved by veterinary dental organisations. These products are designed especially to reduce plaque and tartar while giving your pet something enjoyable to chew on. The pets also easily consume these without creating any hassle in the process.

4. Water additives and oral rinses

Pet-safe water additives and oral rinses offer a convenient and effective way to support your pet’s oral health, especially for those who resist traditional tooth brushing. These products can easily be consumed by are designed to be added directly to your pet’s drinking water, where they work continuously to control harmful bacteria that cause plaque, tartar, and bad breath. These pet-safe water additives and oral rinses help control bacteria and freshen breath.

5. Dental toys

Chewy toys help strengthen teeth.(Shutterstock)
Dental toys are specifically designed to naturally clean your pet’s teeth and massage gums as they chew, ensuring oral health naturally. Select non-abrasive, tough toys that efficiently lower plaque without harming tooth enamel. Ongoing use of these toys ensures healthy teeth, cleaner breath, and healthier gums in a fun, interactive way.

6. Monitor for Warning Signs

Be on the lookout for signs of dental disease, including:

  • Bad breath
  • Drooling or dropping food
  • Red or bleeding gums
  • Difficulty eating
  • Loose or missing teeth
  • Swelling around the mouth

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

