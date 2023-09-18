Is your dog avoiding you? 5 reasons this could be happening

Like humans, dogs can also hesitate in interacting at times or keep to themselves. This behaviour can be due to the underlying health issues or their introverted nature. Some of the dogs may also be carrying certain memories and emotions from the past that may be making it difficult for them to open up to you. If you are someone who has recently brought a canine member home, it may take some time to forge a bond with them. Their tendency to avoid them may also be temporary due to anxiety, fear or other health problems. It is advisable to seek help of veterinary experts or dog behaviourists to get to the root of such behaviour. (Also read: Do you own more than one dog? Dog trainer on challenges of parenting multiple dogs) While dogs are unable to convey their feelings verbally, their behaviour often speaks volumes(Pixabay)

"Is your pet giving you the cold shoulder? Dogs are admired for their loving and devoted nature, so it may be concerning if they begin to neglect you. While dogs are unable to convey their feelings verbally, their behaviour often speaks volumes," says Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinary Officer, Supertails.

Here are five reasons why your dog may be keeping his or her distance:

1. Health concerns

One of the most serious reasons your dog may be avoiding you is because of underlying health concerns. Dogs naturally conceal their flaws, and if they are in agony or suffering, they may withdraw from their human companions. Keep a watch out for any changes in their eating habits, energy levels, or signs of physical pain. Contact your veterinarian if you suspect a health condition.

2. Fear or anxiety

Dogs are sensitive animals that may experience fear or anxiety due to a multitude of factors. Loud noises, unfamiliar surroundings, or bad prior experiences can all cause anxiety in dogs. If your dog avoids you, it might be due to a fear of anything in their environment, such as humans or other dogs. Making a calm and comfortable setting for them, as well as using positive reinforcement techniques, can help children feel less apprehensive.

3. Changes in routine

Dogs rely on routine and predictability. If there have been significant changes in your dog's typical routine, such as your work hours or walking times, he or she may be feeling lost or anxious. Reestablishing a steady schedule may help your dog restore his sense of security and reduce his avoidance behaviours.

4. Socialization issues

Dogs, like people, have different personalities and social preferences. Some dogs are naturally more introverted and may require more alone time than others. If your dog is avoiding you, it might be a method for them to communicate that they need a break. Respecting their boundaries and providing a quiet area for them to retire may be advantageous.

5. Training and past experiences

Previous training experiences or negative interactions with your dog may have an influence on his conduct. If your dog identifies certain behaviours or behaviours with punishment or discomfort, he or she may avoid situations or people linked with such events. Positive reinforcement training strategies, as well as establishing a cheerful and loving atmosphere, can help to restore trust.

"Remember that understanding your dog's behaviours takes time and care. If the avoidance habit persists or worsens, it is vital to examine their body language and consult with a qualified dog trainer or behaviourist. Developing a deep bond with your dog via love, trust, and positive reinforcement will help you overcome avoidance difficulties and create a happy, healthy connection," says Dr Kalambi.