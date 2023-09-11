Do you own more than one dog? Dog trainer on challenges of parenting multiple dogs

Parenting a dog is no less challenging than raising a child and when it comes to bringing a second or third pooch home, one should carefully consider the decision by weighing pros and cons of your decision to have multiple dogs at home. While surrounding yourself with your animal companions is sure to add to the joyous vibe at home, it will also increase your responsibilities. One also needs to look at the financial aspect when it comes to deciding to raise another dog. From vaccination, nutrition to vet visit, one needs to earmark expenses for the new addition to your pet family. As it may happen with arrival of a new sibling, canine conflict is also normal and it is important to address it before things get chaotic at home. (Also read: Is it okay to kiss your pet? The risk of animal-borne diseases is small, but real) While having multiple dogs may appear charming and idyllic, the reality is that it can create significant challenges and complexities(Freepik)

"As a dog trainer, it is my duty to emphasize that a multiple-dog household is not a suitable choice for everyone. While having multiple dogs may appear charming and idyllic, the reality is that it can create significant challenges and complexities, potentially leading to dissatisfaction both for the owners and the dogs involved. Understanding the dynamics and assessing individual needs is crucial before venturing into a multi-dog family situation," says Dog trainer Pamela M Brown in her recent Instagram post.

Are multiple dogs truly the best choice for every type of family and every individual? Pamela M Brown discusses pros and cons.

Time, the ultimate resource

One needs to ensure they have ample time at hand for the added responsibilities that come with parenting another dog.

"One of the crucial considerations is time! Dogs require individual attention, training, exercise, and socialization, which means more time commitments for their human parents. Can you handle the multitasking madness?" shares the dog trainer.

Financial fur-renzy, yay or nay?

Adding more tails means additional expenses – think vet bills, grooming, food, and unexpected mishaps that can hit the wallet hard. Do you have the necessary resources to meet their needs without sacrificing their well-being?

Compatibility conundrum

Every doggo is unique, with their own preferences, temperaments, and compatibility levels. While some harmoniously coexist, others prefer the solitary companionship of their humans. Is your household truly suited for the multi-dog adventure?

Behavioural challenges, unleashed!

Multiple dogs can either empower or aggravate each other's behaviours. Introducing canine conflicts, territorial disputes, or anxiety issues without proper management can turn your serene sanctuary into a chaotic canine carnival. Are you prepared to address these potential hurdles?