National Pet Day 2024: 8 pawsome activities to strengthen your bond with your furry friends

Our furry friends bring immense joy and cheer to our lives besides being an incredible source of companionship. Thus, it’s our prerogative and responsibility to ensure they lead fulfilling and happy lives. To do this forming a strong bond with them is essential. An instrumental aspect of pet care is providing mental, physical and emotional stimulation by engaging them in various activities and games. So, playing, interacting or just hanging out with your pet is not just a source of joy and entertainment; it also plays a crucial role in maintaining their overall health and well-being. Strengthening your bond with your pet is not only enriching but also essential for their well-being.(Pixabay)

On the occasion of National Pet Day, Arun Vasudevan, Co-founder and CEO of MaxPetZ hospitals and clinics shared with HT Lifestyle some fun ways to bond with your paw friends on this day. (Also read: National Pet Day 2024: 7 wellness and workout tips for your pet buddies )

Fun activities to bond with your pet

1. Build DIY agility course

For dogs, setting up a simple agility course in your backyard or even in your living room can be a fantastic way to provide physical exercise and mental stimulation. Use items like tunnels, cones, and jumps to create a mini obstacle course. Guide your dog through the course with treats and positive reinforcement.

2. Just hide and make them seek

Hide and seek is a timeless game that works well for both dogs and cats. For dogs, you can hide their favourite toys or treats around the house or in the backyard. Cats enjoy chasing after toys or treats hidden in different areas of the home. This game taps into their natural hunting instincts.

3. Play fetch

A classic game of fetch is an excellent way to exercise your dog and strengthen the bond between you two. Use a variety of toys to keep things interesting and consider adding a twist by hiding the toy before throwing it, adding an extra challenge for your furry friend.

4. Hit the road

Road trips can be a terrific way to bond with your dog or young puppy. Whether you're going on a cross-country journey or an overnight camping excursion, the novel sights and fragrances will undoubtedly excite you. Bring along some of your dog's favorite items, such as their favorite blanket, tugging rope, or the frisbee with the torn edges that makes them grin broadly.

Once you are ready to hit the road, play some tunes, lower the windows, and let your pooch stare gracefully into the great unknown. Let their tongue hang sideways in the wind and take a moment to tell them just how much you love them.

5. Explore the trails

If you really want to awaken your pup's spirit, and possibly your own, there is nothing like the great outdoors. Venturing off the beaten path is an exciting way to deepen your bond. There are essentially countless advantages to hitting the trail. Furthermore, owning a dog will frequently cause you to notice things or sounds that you might not otherwise notice. It may even facilitate interactions with strangers that you might have avoided otherwise.

6. Go picnicking

Surprise your pup with a picnic in the park. Find a shaded and quiet area, break out the cold beverages and munchies for you and a portable bowl of dog food/ treats for your hungry pup. Do ensure you take them for a walk before relaxing. Doing so will help your pup work up an appetite and eliminate any excess energy that may stand in the way of a relaxing afternoon together.

7. Wade water

Whether oceanside or lakeside, the beach can be the perfect getaway for you and your paws. Dogs may run around in the tide or gallop on the sandy beaches to get rid of any extra energy. Certain puppies might prefer to just get their paws wet, while other puppies might dive right in. This depends on the breed. Truly, dogs were meant to be free-ranging animals. So, spend a day or longer on the beach with your dog, allowing them to rediscover their canine roots and trace the traces of their original pack mentality.

8. Take a siesta

Not all activities have to be active. Dogs enjoy taking naps just as much as people do, if not more. Additionally, spending time with your dog through cuddling might help you two become closer. Even something as basic as giving your dog a belly rub or a scratch behind the ears can create a deep and lasting attachment. Your dog or small puppy will feel safe, secure, and loved when you bond in this way. It's also among the simplest methods for teaching your dog to trust you.