National Walk Your Dog Day: Wonderful benefits of walking your dog every day

Establishing healthy routines for your pooch can go a long way in avoiding a series of health troubles. Walking with your pet companion every day is not just amazing for your health, but can also keep your little buddy healthy, happy and stress-free. Walking is much more than an exercise routine for your dog, it is a way to connect with their environment, socialise with their friends, and a way to stay mentally stimulated. Studies over the period of time have demonstrated many benefits of walking your dog even for owners. From boosting happy hormones, easing stress to improving physical health, taking your dog for a walk can be therapeutic in many ways. (Also read | National Love Your Pet Day 2024: 5 ways to say 'I love you' to your pet) From boosting happy hormones, easing stress to improving physical health, taking your dog for a walk can be therapeutic in many ways.(Freepik)

Staying indoors all the time can be detrimental for your furry companion's health. The first and foremost risk of sedentary lifestyle is obesity which can lead to heart diseases, joint issues and other chronic diseases in your pet. It can also leave them bored which can encourage destructive behaviour. Walking can give your dog a change to connect with their surroundings and mingle with their own kind.

On National Walk Your Dog Day, here're benefits of walking your dog every day:

1. Walking can keep them physically fit

Regular movement is important for physical health as opposed to an inactive lifestyle, which can promote development of various kinds of ailments. Regular walks can help boost your pet's heart health and avoid risk of other chronic diseases too. Walking your dog every day can ensure their joints remain healthy and flexible as they age.

2. Walking promotes happiness in pets

Changing their settings can help stimulate their mind and prevent boredom. Exploring new environments during walks allows dogs to engage their senses, satisfying their natural curiosity and providing valuable enrichment.

3. It improves bond with pet parent

Walking is the exclusive time you dedicate to your pet and a chance to improve your bond. It strengthens the connection between you and your pet, fostering trust and communication. This can help boost your pet's overall well-being.

4. It's good for their digestion

Apart from other benefits, walking can also help promote digestion and prevent constipation. It also provides them opportunity to relieve themselves consistently which is good for their bladder health.

5. Socialisation

Regular walks offer opportunities for dogs to interact with their kind and other people which can help them develop social skills and confidence. This will also make sure they are not anxious if a new friend or relative visits you.