The monsoon season can pose health risks for feline companions, as they are susceptible to various illnesses during this time where the increased humidity and damp conditions can contribute to respiratory infections, making cats prone to sneezing, coughing and nasal discharge. Fungal infections such as ringworm, are also more prevalent due to the moisture in the environment while parasites like fleas, ticks and mosquitoes thrive during the monsoon, increasing the risk of diseases and discomfort for cats.

Pet care tips to prevent indoor feline companions from getting sick during the monsoon (Photo by Fugir Pt on Pexels)

Additionally, gastrointestinal issues may arise from changes in diet or consumption of contaminated water and the loud noises and flashes of thunderstorms can also induce stress and anxiety in cats. To keep feline companions safe, it is essential to provide them with a clean, dry living environment, protect them from parasites and offer a secure space during storms.

Regular veterinary check-ups and prompt medical attention can help ensure their well-being during the monsoon season. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Adarsh J, Asst Techno-Commercial and Product Manager at Drools Pet Food Pvt Ltd, suggested, “During the monsoon season, it's important to take extra care of our indoor feline companions to prevent them from falling ill. Firstly, ensure a clean and dry living environment. Keep litter boxes clean, as moisture can promote bacterial growth. Next, maintain proper ventilation to prevent humidity buildup, which can lead to respiratory problems. Avoid exposing your cat to drafty areas as it may cause them to catch a cold.”

He advised, “Additionally, keep your furry friend away from open windows and balconies to prevent accidents and exposure to rainwater. Provide them with a cozy and warm sleeping area, away from dampness. Regularly groom your cat to prevent matting and skin infections. Keep their paws clean and dry after outdoor walks. Lastly, maintain a balanced and nutritious diet to boost their immune system. Provide fresh water and ensure their food is stored in a dry place to avoid contamination. By following these precautions, you can help your indoor feline companion stay healthy and happy throughout the monsoon season.”

Deepak Saraswat, Head Veterinarian at Zigly, shared, “Enacting proactive healthcare strategies for our beloved indoor feline companions confers a myriad of noteworthy benefits. Not only does it elevate their overall quality of life and promote longevity, but it also facilitates the timely identification and management of ailments, thus averting needless suffering. Moreover, it curtails the financial burden associated with emergent and ill-timed medical interventions, while establishing indispensable benchmarks for health comparisons and early disease detection. By embracing preventive measures, we fortify the bond between pet owners and their treasured feline companions, reducing relinquishment rates and the need for euthanasia. Ultimately, these practices elevate the well-being of both caretakers and their cherished feline friends, underscoring the irrefutable value of a proactive healthcare approach.”

