Pet safety hacks: Create safe haven for your pets with these adjustments for pet-friendly home

Pets are your personal serotonin boosters and bring immense joy to every home. The unconditional trust of an animal is one of the purest bonds, making it crucial to ensure they feel welcomed in their new, forever home. As a pet parent, it is your responsibility to create a pet-friendly and comfortable environment for your furry friend. Many common household items in plain sight may seem innocuous to humans but can sometimes pose health hazards to pets. Pet-proofing is a continuous process therefore, certain changes need to be made before bringing your pet home, which must continue afterward as well. It is important to make these changes and maintain them for your pet's wellbeing. Pets are goofy and love to play around. It's your responsibility as a pet parent to prevent them from getting hurt or caught up in any accidents.(Unsplash)

Cover electrical cords

Pets love to chew on everything from shoes to phone chargers, especially during their teething period. Electrical cords and wires are highly tempting to chew. This can lead to a high risk of electrocution and serious harm if they chew on the wires. To prevent this, wrap cords in rubber tubing or keep them out of your pet’s reach. Avoid leaving cords lying around. Provide chewing toys and plushies to redirect their chewing instincts. You can also use an anti-chew spray to deter your pets from chewing cords or furniture.

Secure windows, doors, and balconies

Ensure proper locks are installed on doors and windows to prevent accidental escapes. Opt for sturdier locks so that your pets cannot open them on their own. Balconies, especially those with low railings, pose a danger as pets may try to jump. To avoid tragic falls, consider installing netting, window guards, or screens. This adjustment is absolutely indisputable.

Hide sharp objects

Don’t leave sharp items like scissors lying around. In the kitchen, keep the knife block and heavy utensils away from countertops. Securely store them inside kitchen cabinets. Similarly, if any serrated edges are protruding from furniture, immediately cover them or make them blunt by attaching paper or wrapping a piece of cloth around them. Pets scratch a lot, so you can get scratching boards to attach to furniture, reducing the likelihood of them scratching your furniture.

Avoid leaving unattended food and keep hazardous plants away

Human foods like chocolates and nuts are extremely toxic for dogs and can be fatal if ingested. Always store food in airtight and sealed containers. Pets tend to eat whatever they find, whether it’s uneaten food in the dustbin or unwashed dishes in the sink, leading to obesity. Keep the dustbin covered with a proper lid and ensure pets stay away from the kitchen when dishes are unwashed. Safely lock kibble bags in cabinets to prevent pets from accidentally stumbling upon them and over-eating. Research your indoor houseplants thoroughly, as many, like lilies and poison ivy, are toxic to pets.

Make a designated spot for your Pet

Creating a designated area for your pet with their toys, perches, puzzles, and bed encourages them to stay in that spot. Additionally, make sure this area is cozy and safe, providing a comfortable space for your pet to retreat to. This helps in keeping the rest of your home organised and reduces the chances of your pet getting into things they shouldn't. It makes your life easier and keeps your pet safe. You can also train them to understand basic commands, to return to their spot.

